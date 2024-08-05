What Would Happen If Kate Middleton And Prince William Got A Divorce?

It was the royal wedding everyone had been waiting for — Prince William and Kate Middleton. The future king of England tied the knot with Kate in April 2011 at the iconic landmark, Westminster Abbey. Over the next decade, the couple would go on to welcome three children and take on the role of being England's future. In April 2023, the couple celebrated their 12th anniversary, sharing a loving snap of the two on social media. They wrote in the caption, "12 years," with an emoji of a heart, showing the love is still there. However, as picture-perfect as their marriage may seem, it hasn't always been easy.

The rumors and gossip that surround their marriage have made many question whether Prince William and Kate are as happy as they seem. For one, you have the affair speculation that surrounded the prince and Kate's former friend, Rose Hanbury. Despite Hanbury denying the affair, it hasn't stopped people from believing it happened and made people question Kate and William's marriage. Of course, you also have the constant speculation that Kate and William's relationship is strained. In 2022, an article was mistakenly published announcing the couple was splitting. Although it was untrue, it had conversation sparking about a potential divorce between Kate and William. So, what would happen if the royal couple split? Well, we're here to spill the tea on the aftermath that could unfold if Kate and William were to ever call it quits.