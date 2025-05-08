Even Kylie Jenner Thought Her 2025 Golden Globes Outfit Was Inappropriate
Kylie Jenner wore an inappropriate look to the 2025 Academy Awards, months after she rocked an equally daring fit at the Golden Globes. To refresh your memory, Jenner, who accompanied actor Timothée Chalamet to the upscale event, opted for a low-cut, silver, glittering gown that showed off her killer curves and probably would've been perfect for a laxer public engagement. But for the highbrow, black-tie event that comes only second to The Oscars, the dress just didn't work. Following the bash, a Reddit thread comparing Jenner's look to a dress previously worn by actor Elizabeth Hurley touched on topics, including the fit, complaints about her possible body modifications, and also the fact that some photos showed that she had ripped the dress.
Though social media has been known to unleash on the Kardashian-Jenner clan, whether or not they were deserving of a collective smackdown, the negative reactions to the look are some that Kylie actually shares. During an off-camera scene on "The Kardashians," she called her mom/manager, Kris Jenner, to ask whether the saucy number was appropriate. "Should I have looked like this at the Golden Globes with my t**s out?" she asked (via Page Six). Kris, however, gave a surprising answer. "Yes. You have to wear your best dress to every function you go to no matter what," she said, adding, "It's like I tell you. You have to wear matching lingerie because if you're ever in an accident and you have to go to the hospital, you're gonna have gorgeous lingerie on."
Hmm, a fair point, we suppose. However, social media wasn't exactly impressed by Kylie's outfit of choice (or her commentary about it).
Social media questions Kylie Jenner's authenticity
Kylie Jenner's reflecting on whether her Golden Globes outfit was too controversial could have been an authentic on-camera moment amid her family's endlessly curated public offerings. Unfortunately, that's not what social media believes.
"No one should be falling for kylie regretting the golden globes dress," read the title of a post in the Kardashian Snark subreddit. "It's just so she can mention the golden globes lol." Several commenters agreed, concluding that the reality star just wanted a way to tie in Timothée Chalamet's involvement in the show, as he's yet to appear in the flesh. "The only reason for that call was to mention something related to Timothée lmao," wrote one fan. A second fan suggested that she was only responding to the backlash related to her inappropriate look. "It's definitely damage control. She probably had a lot of comments about how elegant everyone else looked and [wants] to make it seem like she agreed that she should've been more covered," they wrote.
Regardless of Jenner's motives, it should be noted that it was only roughly a year ago that she made a point to note how drastically her style in her mid-to-late twenties had evolved compared to the trendy, provocative clothes that she rocked during her younger days. During a March 2024 interview with The New York Times, Jenner revealed that she'd decided to strip back her signature look, opting instead for less flashy pieces and accessories. "I don't have this thick mane down to my butt, I don't have lash extensions, I don't have these long claws," she said. Of course, a girl can always change her mind!