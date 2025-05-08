Even Kylie Jenner Thought Her 2025 Golden Globes Outfit Was Inappropriate

Kylie Jenner wore an inappropriate look to the 2025 Academy Awards, months after she rocked an equally daring fit at the Golden Globes. To refresh your memory, Jenner, who accompanied actor Timothée Chalamet to the upscale event, opted for a low-cut, silver, glittering gown that showed off her killer curves and probably would've been perfect for a laxer public engagement. But for the highbrow, black-tie event that comes only second to The Oscars, the dress just didn't work. Following the bash, a Reddit thread comparing Jenner's look to a dress previously worn by actor Elizabeth Hurley touched on topics, including the fit, complaints about her possible body modifications, and also the fact that some photos showed that she had ripped the dress.

Though social media has been known to unleash on the Kardashian-Jenner clan, whether or not they were deserving of a collective smackdown, the negative reactions to the look are some that Kylie actually shares. During an off-camera scene on "The Kardashians," she called her mom/manager, Kris Jenner, to ask whether the saucy number was appropriate. "Should I have looked like this at the Golden Globes with my t**s out?" she asked (via Page Six). Kris, however, gave a surprising answer. "Yes. You have to wear your best dress to every function you go to no matter what," she said, adding, "It's like I tell you. You have to wear matching lingerie because if you're ever in an accident and you have to go to the hospital, you're gonna have gorgeous lingerie on."

Hmm, a fair point, we suppose. However, social media wasn't exactly impressed by Kylie's outfit of choice (or her commentary about it).