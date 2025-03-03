Kylie Jenner's Inappropriate Oscars 2025 Dress Trends For All The Wrong Reasons

Kylie Jenner has never acted a day in her life — unless you count the reality TV theatrics of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (and its many spinoffs) and her occasional music video cameos — but she's become somewhat of a fixture at Hollywood's biggest events. That's mostly thanks to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Timothée Chalamet, whose awards season run has kept her firmly in the A-list orbit. Their red carpet appearances are always buzzy, either because they pack on the PDA or just from the oddity of a Kardashian navigating the film industry. But at the 2025 Oscars, Jenner wasn't making headlines for being someone's arm candy. Instead, she was the talk of the night for all the wrong reasons: her outfit.

To be fair, Jenner has solidified her status as a fashion icon over the years. She's had some jaw-dropping red carpet moments, including her all-purple Met Gala look. But this time? Not so much. She arrived in a custom black Miu Miu bustier dress with cut-out detailing that left little to the imagination. It clashed awkwardly with Chalamet's butter-colored Givenchy suit, a much more refined choice for a man up for Best Actor for his role as a young Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

Typically, when this couple shows up, they steal the show. This time, it was mostly Jenner on people's lips — and not in a good way. The internet had thoughts, and let's just say, they weren't exactly glowing reviews.