Kylie Jenner's Inappropriate Oscars 2025 Dress Trends For All The Wrong Reasons
Kylie Jenner has never acted a day in her life — unless you count the reality TV theatrics of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (and its many spinoffs) and her occasional music video cameos — but she's become somewhat of a fixture at Hollywood's biggest events. That's mostly thanks to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Timothée Chalamet, whose awards season run has kept her firmly in the A-list orbit. Their red carpet appearances are always buzzy, either because they pack on the PDA or just from the oddity of a Kardashian navigating the film industry. But at the 2025 Oscars, Jenner wasn't making headlines for being someone's arm candy. Instead, she was the talk of the night for all the wrong reasons: her outfit.
To be fair, Jenner has solidified her status as a fashion icon over the years. She's had some jaw-dropping red carpet moments, including her all-purple Met Gala look. But this time? Not so much. She arrived in a custom black Miu Miu bustier dress with cut-out detailing that left little to the imagination. It clashed awkwardly with Chalamet's butter-colored Givenchy suit, a much more refined choice for a man up for Best Actor for his role as a young Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."
Typically, when this couple shows up, they steal the show. This time, it was mostly Jenner on people's lips — and not in a good way. The internet had thoughts, and let's just say, they weren't exactly glowing reviews.
Some fans think Kylie is raining on Timothée's parade
Kylie Jenner may have looked stunning in her custom Miu Miu ensemble, but not everyone was impressed. In fact, some fans think she was blatantly trying to steal Timothée Chalamet's thunder with her daring dress. While Chalamet has undergone a stunning transformation and exuded Best Actor nominee energy in his Givenchy suit, Jenner's look felt more Kardashian than classy — and fans online didn't hold back with their critiques.
"She needs to try elegant, modest looks. Classic glam or even modern conservative would work so well on her. Instagram makeup & a Fashion Nova esque glitter dress with cleavage up to the neck is so tired & boring (and tacky)," one Redditor groaned, with another saying, "Kylie attends many Couture shows, yet she can't get a custom dress for the Oscars? That dress looks like something from the mall." Folks on X (formerly Twitter) aren't any kinder. "It's so weird to see Kylie with Timothée but then again who knows. My thing is..... why doesn't she ever coordinate with him. That black dress with that yellow suit? Yikes!" one person tweeted. "Sadly, Kylie wore an orally I appropriate [sic] dress to take away attention from Timothée. She needs to cover her girls. He should have brought his mom," said another.
Savage! But they might have a point: With access to the best designers on the planet, you'd think she'd show up in something that actually looked expensive instead of something that belongs in a Shein haul. Then again, she's just the plus one, so maybe we should all accept that she's there to do what Kardashians do best: make sure all eyes are on them.