Timothée Chalamet's Stunning Transformation

Actor Timothée Chalamet, whose accurate French pronunciation of his name is 'Tim-oh-teh' (yes, you've been saying it wrong all this time), has catapulted to stardom quicker than most. Not even in his 30s, Chalamet's acting resume is impressive. He's worked with A-listers like Leonardo Dicaprio, Matthew McConaughey, and Steve Carell and directors like Denis Villeneuve and Greta Gerwig. Not to mention the fact that he scored an Oscar nomination at 22.

Chalamet began to shine after the release of 2017's "Call Me By Your Name." The film's director, Luca Guadagnino, knew the actor had something special in him. "The guy I was talking with had this brooding, unbiased determination and ambition to be a great actor, and yet he had this kind of soft, ingénue naïveté of a young boy. Those two things together were incredible," he told Deadline.

It isn't just Chalamet's acting career that has drawn people's attention to the young star. The native New Yorker's charisma, intellect, and love life (including his relationship with a certain reality star turned makeup mogul), have also been a giant headline. Here is the stunning transformation of Timothée Chalamet.