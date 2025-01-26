5 Times Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Packed On The PDA
Despite a bumpy rollout immersed in secrecy and both sides trying to downplay the seriousness of the relationship, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's unexpected romance has continued to thrive. What began as a spark in early 2023 turned into full-blown public displays of affection by the fall of that year. Hilariously, the couple is often stuck trying to get some privacy while also living incredibly visible lives. This led to some fan rumors they had split when Jenner didn't want to discuss her relationship publicly. Chalamet himself told GQ, "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life." Emerging from the scrutiny of fans demanding to know more about their relationship, it seems Chalamet and Jenner are actually quite comfortable smooching one another in front of very important audiences — they just don't do it often.
Known for supporting one another's ventures, there's somehow a lack of documentation of the couple relishing each other's presence. Jenner will notoriously skip Chalamet's red carpet events for awards ceremonies but can usually be spotted by his side during the ceremony or at the after-party. Chalamet returns the favor by attending the entrepreneur and makeup mogul's events. However, they have done a good job of keeping the PDA on the down low. But attending major events together like Beyoncé concerts, the U.S. Open, and more has made it a bit easier to find the times Jenner and Chalamet packed on the public displays of devotion.
Kylie and Timothée put their love on top at a Beyoncé concert
Even though Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had been dating since April 2023, it took them until September to go fully public with showing their affection for one another. Besides, if you're going to get caught laying on the PDA, what better place than at a Beyoncé concert? Video obtained by TMZ showed the duo getting physical, hugging, snuggling, and smooching in their (maybe not-so) private balcony during the superstar's birthday "Renaissance" tour stop at SoFi Stadium.
A few months after the show, Chalamet gave an interview to MTV in which he opened up about his experience at Beyoncé's birthday bash. "That was great ... Hard to be present," was his official answer. It's pretty easy to imagine the actor saying this with a dreamy smile on his face, especially considering how cozy the couple looked that night. In fact, their steamy behavior was convincing enough to have them be considered a real deal couple, finally upgrading past their insistence they were keeping it casual. After the concert, the couple were way more comfortable expressing their desire for each other publicly.
Timothée and Kylie locked lips at the US Open
While there were some red flags in Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship at the start, after debuting their full-fledged romance in September, the couple was finally ready to admit they were more than casual. One of the places Jenner and Chalamet went to be cuddly in public was at the 2023 U.S. Open. Many celebrities were spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium that year, from a lonely Leonardo DiCaprio to the iconic Ziwe and Emily Ratajkowski. However, the names that got top billing that year were Chalamet and Jenner.
Paparazzi photos from the event show the couple leaning into each other, snuggled up in corner seats, with the "Call Me by Your Name" actor draping an arm around Jenner. He even took on diligent boyfriend duties and snapped some photos of Jenner throughout the match. The U.S. Open was able to get a good video of them in between kisses, and the tournament posted them on their official Instagram to help promote the event — which is honestly pretty cute.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet matched for the Golden Globes
For the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner went above and beyond when it comes to coupling up and wore matching black, sparkling outfits. With a matchy-matchy move like this, it's no wonder Jenner's ex Travis Scott doesn't care for Chalamet. Settling into almost a year of dating, the couple was all over each other at the awards ceremony, holding hands and offering up several tender kisses throughout the night. Chalamet was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy for his work in "Wonka," although he ultimately lost to the impeccable Paul Giamatti. Luckily, he had Jenner there to comfort him.
Notably, this was not the first time the duo coordinated their outfits. According to Harper's Bazaar, Jenner and Chalamet showed up to the 2023 Innovator Awards in similar matching dark-hued outfits. Jenner rocked a dark brown faux leather tube top and billowing skirt, and Chalamet matched the vibe with a black suit and leather boots. Though they arrived at the event separately, they sat at the same table and made puppy dog eyes at each other throughout the evening.
Kylie and Timothée were lovey-dovey at dinner
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kept a low profile for most of 2024, although they still made sure to spend plenty of quality time together. Chalamet had a busy film schedule but was able to join Jenner in the Bahamas for her birthday in August. After they returned, they were spotted at social events like film premieres and after-parties. However, they avoided any major displays of affection, leading many to think their relationship won't last through 2025. But just because they were keeping things professional doesn't mean they weren't sneaking some PDA.
In October 2024, Chalamet took Jenner on a romantic date to restaurant Little Charli's in New York. According to an Instagram post by Deuxmoi, the duo were seen wearing casual clothes while taking in some Italian food staples. As a source told People, "They ordered standard meatballs," while sitting across from each other. Very "Lady and the Tramp," to be honest. "Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute ... They looked very much in love," the insider continued. It also appeared that Chalamet was hiding a gift for Jenner under the table, leading the insider to indicate, "It's very serious but also a fun relationship." Luckily for the couple, the fun continued into 2025 with some steamy moments early in the year.
Timothée and Kylie stunned at the Golden Globes (again)
The 2025 Golden Globes were a shift in public displays of affection for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Jenner pulled her usual move of skipping the red carpet, although considering the disastrous ensemble Chalamet was wearing, we don't blame her. However, once inside, the couple were seated at their table together, with Jenner spotted kissing him in between schmoozing with his co-stars.
Chalamet was nominated for his performance in "A Complete Unknown," and a source told Page Six that it was especially important to him for Kylie to "be there by his side during one of the most meaningful moments of his life." Whereas Chalamet ultimately didn't win the best performance award (the charming Adrien Brody snuck off with it), he was still in good spirits with Jenner by his side. "Kylie really is his best friend and his biggest supporter. They have such a strong connection, and he was so thankful she could be there with him," the source continued. It does appear as if they are really enjoying each other's company, so hopefully they'll be bold enough to lay on the PDA even more.