5 Times Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Packed On The PDA

Despite a bumpy rollout immersed in secrecy and both sides trying to downplay the seriousness of the relationship, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's unexpected romance has continued to thrive. What began as a spark in early 2023 turned into full-blown public displays of affection by the fall of that year. Hilariously, the couple is often stuck trying to get some privacy while also living incredibly visible lives. This led to some fan rumors they had split when Jenner didn't want to discuss her relationship publicly. Chalamet himself told GQ, "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life." Emerging from the scrutiny of fans demanding to know more about their relationship, it seems Chalamet and Jenner are actually quite comfortable smooching one another in front of very important audiences — they just don't do it often.

Known for supporting one another's ventures, there's somehow a lack of documentation of the couple relishing each other's presence. Jenner will notoriously skip Chalamet's red carpet events for awards ceremonies but can usually be spotted by his side during the ceremony or at the after-party. Chalamet returns the favor by attending the entrepreneur and makeup mogul's events. However, they have done a good job of keeping the PDA on the down low. But attending major events together like Beyoncé concerts, the U.S. Open, and more has made it a bit easier to find the times Jenner and Chalamet packed on the public displays of devotion.