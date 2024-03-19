Why Fans Think Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Romance Ended Fast

The unexpected romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet was hands down one of the biggest surprises of 2023. After an anonymous tip from celebrity gossip website DeuxMoi confirmed in April that they were the newest couple in town, the reality star and actor sent the rumor mill into overdrive with rabid speculation about their relationship. At the time, a source close to Jenner claimed it wasn't that serious as they were still getting to know each other.

"Things are very new so it's hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees," the insider dished to Us Weekly, noting that Jenner and Chalamet have great chemistry despite being an unlikely pair. Meanwhile, a separate source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key." They added that Jenner's family were excited about it and fully supported her new romance. Fast forward to September when Jenner and Chalamet finally hard launched their relationship after they were spotted having a steamy make-out sesh at Beyonce's star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles.

Since then, they've been photographed locking lips at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and snuggling up at the 2024 Golden Globes, which marked their first official public event as a couple. However, after a whirlwind start to their romance, fans are convinced Jenner and Chalamet have since split after an interview with The New York Times in which the Kylie Cosmetics founder notably declined to discuss their relationship.