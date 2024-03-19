Why Fans Think Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Romance Ended Fast
The unexpected romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet was hands down one of the biggest surprises of 2023. After an anonymous tip from celebrity gossip website DeuxMoi confirmed in April that they were the newest couple in town, the reality star and actor sent the rumor mill into overdrive with rabid speculation about their relationship. At the time, a source close to Jenner claimed it wasn't that serious as they were still getting to know each other.
"Things are very new so it's hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees," the insider dished to Us Weekly, noting that Jenner and Chalamet have great chemistry despite being an unlikely pair. Meanwhile, a separate source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key." They added that Jenner's family were excited about it and fully supported her new romance. Fast forward to September when Jenner and Chalamet finally hard launched their relationship after they were spotted having a steamy make-out sesh at Beyonce's star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles.
Since then, they've been photographed locking lips at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and snuggling up at the 2024 Golden Globes, which marked their first official public event as a couple. However, after a whirlwind start to their romance, fans are convinced Jenner and Chalamet have since split after an interview with The New York Times in which the Kylie Cosmetics founder notably declined to discuss their relationship.
Is Jenner 'soft-launching' their breakup?
Just months after the rumored couple was spotted packing on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes, Kylie Jenner sparked breakup speculation when she refused to discuss Timothée Chalamet in a profile published in The New York Times on March 7. When asked whether the "Dune" star had influenced her fashion evolution from IG baddie to "clean girl," the "Khy" founder played coy by saying, "I don't know how I feel about that." She added, "I just don't want to talk about personal things." Jenner has every right to keep her love life to herself if she so chooses, but the reality star's reluctance to talk about Chalamet only seemed to stir up more intrigue and concern among fans — especially since a handful of them already believe trouble is brewing in paradise.
Jenner's recent TikTok videos showcasing her life as a single mother also raised questions about her current relationship status. And as if to confirm the rumors, the makeup mogul made a solo appearance at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 10. "Is Timothee still with Kylie or?" asked one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "No Timothee at the VF Oscar party? Could he and Kylie be done finally?" tweeted another. Meanwhile, a third commentator quipped, "We might [have] not gotten Kylie and Timothee but we got KIM AND ODELL," referring to Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who ignited romance rumors with their behavior at the Oscars.
Did her jealousy cause their breakup?
Red flags including Kylie Jenner's toxic jealous behavior and overly high expectations in their relationship might be among the reasons she and Timothée Chalamet couldn't make things work, as a source exclusively told Heat magazine in January 2024. "Kylie's suspicious of any women in his life, even those he works with," they claimed (via Geo News), adding that Jenner was traumatized by her past relationships and has become "deeply insecure" as a result.
"He's dated a lot more people than anyone realizes including the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and [Madonna's daughter] Lourdes Leon," the insider added, revealing that Jenner had tons of ground rules for her boyfriend including cutting contact with his exes and giving her full access to his social media accounts and location. "He's obviously under her spell and jumps to her defense when his friends give him a hard time," they shared.
The source acknowledged that Chalamet understandably struggles to meet these unrealistic expectations from Jenner. Of course, at this point, we don't know what to believe, and ultimately, only time will tell if there's any truth to these breakup rumors and if Jenner and Chalamet are really moving in different directions. But, considering how reluctant they've been to discuss things publicly thus far, we may never find out the truth.