Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Ignite Romance Rumors With 2024 Oscars Behavior
Kim Kardashian may have found love again with Odell Beckham Jr., who also had a short-lived fling with Khloe Kardashian. As reported by Page Six, the pair were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar party together on March 10. While there was no apparent PDA, the maybe-couple looked pretty cozy as Kardashian, who wore a white Balenciaga dress despite denouncing the brand, appeared to giggle at something he said. They were joined by the SKIMS founder's friend, Tracy Romulus. Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were seen at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars party as well.
Kardashian and Beckham were first spotted together early in February at a Las Vegas Hotel, per ET. According to a witness, the football player gave the reality star a hug and kissed her cheek. "Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell," a source told ET at the time. "They like each other and have a good thing going. Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going." While an insider told People the same month that things were "pretty casual" between the two, it seems like the romance is heating up, and they may have taken their relationship to the next level.
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly serious
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, but a source revealed to The Daily Mail that they are indeed an item. "Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of," the insider shared.
Kardashian is reportedly super hush-hush about her new romance because the NFL wide receiver was fresh on the heels of his breakup with Lauren Woods, with whom he shares a one-year-old son. "They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker," the source revealed. Another reason is that the reality star is afraid of her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West publicly attacking Odell Beckham Jr, like he did during his war with Pete Davidson.
Kardashian opened up about the possibility of remarrying on James Corden's "This Life of Mine" SiriusXM podcast (via Page Six). "There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that. I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot," she admitted.