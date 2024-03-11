Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Ignite Romance Rumors With 2024 Oscars Behavior

Kim Kardashian may have found love again with Odell Beckham Jr., who also had a short-lived fling with Khloe Kardashian. As reported by Page Six, the pair were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar party together on March 10. While there was no apparent PDA, the maybe-couple looked pretty cozy as Kardashian, who wore a white Balenciaga dress despite denouncing the brand, appeared to giggle at something he said. They were joined by the SKIMS founder's friend, Tracy Romulus. Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were seen at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars party as well.

Kardashian and Beckham were first spotted together early in February at a Las Vegas Hotel, per ET. According to a witness, the football player gave the reality star a hug and kissed her cheek. "Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell," a source told ET at the time. "They like each other and have a good thing going. Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going." While an insider told People the same month that things were "pretty casual" between the two, it seems like the romance is heating up, and they may have taken their relationship to the next level.