The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Golden Globes
Rising from the tumultuous ashes of bad press and the reformation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a voting body called the Golden Globe Foundation, the Golden Globes are hoping to turn a new leaf in 2025. Boasting a comedienne host having quite the moment — the tragically funny Nikki Glaser — the Globes are ready to put their best foot forward. The glitz has arrived, the glamor has arrived, and the stars are ready to strut their stuff.
However, not all the celebrities who showed up got the memo to dress appropriately for the occasion. In fact, some celebs might have fired their stylist (or should fire them) on their way to the red carpet.
Whereas some stars absolutely nailed it (Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kaling both wore appropriate sparkling, golden dresses that looked amazing) others weren't so lucky. Taking risks is always encouraged for these events, but not all risks offer a reward. From an outfit that absolutely did not defy gravity, to too many capes, to more men on this list than was to be expected — here are the top worst-dressed stars from the 2025 Golden Globes.
Keri Russell should have left the cape at home
While most of "The Diplomat" star Keri Russell's look was nearly flawless, the addition of what appears to be a cape (and shoulder pads?!) was a bridge too far. Still overcoming the misstep and appearing glamorous as always, Russell wore a Stéphane Rolland with black heels and some Lagos jewelry.
The sitcom star who became a Hollywood elite is at the Globes to represent her character Ambassador Kate Wyler, but she may have gone a bit too far in channeling the power suits she often wears — although, it is hard to knock a dress for having pockets.
Hannah Einbinder dressed for a Toga party
Normally an impeccable dresser, Hannah Einbinder seems to have forgotten her swagger in this Louis Vuitton gown — or at least she forgot real shoes. The "Hacks" star has been celebrated for not only her supporting role alongside Jean Smart but also for the immaculate (and beautifully filmed) stand-up special "Everything Must Go" that premiered in 2024.
Einbinder joined the ranks of Leighton Meester in not actually doing her hair for the 2025 Golden Globes. The dressed-down look of minimal makeup, minimal hairdo, and open-toed, flat-footed sandals made the overall look more "bare minimum for a toga party" and less "red carpet ready."
Ali Wong went all wrong
Actress and comedian Ali Wong is known for her bold and brash style and performances. However, this particular look was a little too much — it felt like a bad ripoff of Bjork's infamous swan dress rather than a statement of its own. According to an Instagram post from stylist Zanna Rossi, the tulle tendrils had to be curled with a curling iron, though they mostly seem to have fallen flat since then.
What didn't fall flat was Wong herself. She snagged an award for her Netflix special "Single Lady" and managed to smooch her boyfriend Bill Hader before thanking her ex-husband Justin Hakuta. No matter what outfit she wears, those are some baller moves.
Glenn Close got lost in translation
Looking like something a teenager would hang on their wall to appear more dignified, Glenn Close unfortunately doesn't quite look like her regal self in this fit. One of many presenters for the 2025 awards, Close rolled up to the red carpet in a bedazzled ankle length black dress. The appliques are all in French cursive and are reminiscent of early 2000s interior decorating trends.
Being seated next to old "Air Force One" co-star Harrison Ford, Close had many — including host Nikki Glaser — reminiscing on what Close looked like when she was younger. Close would do well to update her fashion sense past the last time she and Ford starred in a film together.
Ramy Youssef was overdressed and oversized
Nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, actor and comedian Ramy Youssef has many untold truths, but being a fashion star is not one. From the top up, the look is perfect. The silver collar pin brooch is absolutely stunning and the fit of the oversized suit jacket, well, suits him perfectly. However, the bottom half is where things go awry.
The "Ramy" star opted for a cut of pants that feels just a tad overdone, especially when paired with the bulky top. Also, the boots are — pardon the rudeness — hideous. Too long and too shiny, and the flare at the end is not the vibe for 2025. Better luck next year, Youssef.
Ariana Grande picked the wrong waistline
Trying to go for a more classic Hollywood Couture look, "Wicked" star Ariana Grande ended up swimming in her Givenchy dress. This genuine vintage 1966 piece has never been worn before, and unfortunately, its debut missed the mark. Rita Watnick of LILY et Cie told Cosmopolitan "The dress was unworn. It still had the original mode depose seal in place on the dress."
Whereas this was quite the purchase and statement to make on Grande's behalf, the hemline is a bit disorienting, and the slightly ruched empire waist gives the perception that Grande might be hiding a baby bump. However, not announcing anything of this sort wouldn't be the weirdest thing about her relationship with Ethan Slater.
Jeremy Strong, please step away from the velour
Known for his intense method acting, "Succession" star Jeremy Strong was once again destined to make quite the impression on the red carpet. Attending the Globes to represent his character Roy Cohn in the movie "The Apprentice," Strong took a very bold approach to his outfit choice. Dressed all in muted mint green velour with a beige turtle neck and bucket hat to boot, Strong was leaning way, way into his 1980s source material. And those glasses — don't get us started on those glasses.
This is not the first time Strong has been nominated for a performance. Hopefully next time he can leave the unsettling attire at home to collect any future prizes.
Naomi Watts opted for the bizarre
As an actor known for taking avant-garde roles, Naomi Watts also has a penchant for wearing boundary-pushing outfits. Arriving at the 2025 Golden Globes dressed in Schiaparelli, Watts was possibly paying homage to her character Babe Paley in "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans." While the top two-thirds of this dress are absolutely stunning, she loses us with the bottom portion — which looks like more of an homage to the antagonistic creature in "Nope" than anything else.
Unfortunately, Watts didn't learn her lesson from being one of the worst-dressed celebrities from the 2024 Emmys. Here's hoping she can nail it in the future.
Andrew Garfield had too many angles
Handsome hunk and amazing actor Andrew Garfield showed up with a face ready to present an award to the 2025 Golden Globes. Unfortunately, the rest of his outfit didn't follow suit. Taking notes from Jeremy Strong, Garfield also decided to accessorize with tinted glasses, a strong but questionable choice. The dark green Gucci suit is full of interesting bits — two-toned, many angles, a variety of hemlines. But at some point, too much is simply too much.
Perhaps the Englishman should pause and reflect on why his life is not going as he planned — and stop taking fashion advice from Harry Styles.
Timothee Chalamet forgot how to tie a tie
Honestly, we can't tell if Timothee Chalamet is still channeling Willy Wonka or Bob Dylan with this look, but either way — this outfit is not it. The Tom Ford suit fits well, and the sparkles on the jacket are an extra touch. The boots are not hideous, and the way the suit pants fold and drape is a wonderful blend of streetwear and red carpet chic. However, we simply cannot get past the tie-as-a-scarf. Plus, that mustache and goatee are not helping.
One of the many facts about the "Wonka" star is that he is willing to push the limits when it comes to his event fashion. However, next time he should ask to borrow Zendaya's stylist before facing the public.