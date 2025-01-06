The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Golden Globes

Rising from the tumultuous ashes of bad press and the reformation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a voting body called the Golden Globe Foundation, the Golden Globes are hoping to turn a new leaf in 2025. Boasting a comedienne host having quite the moment — the tragically funny Nikki Glaser — the Globes are ready to put their best foot forward. The glitz has arrived, the glamor has arrived, and the stars are ready to strut their stuff.

However, not all the celebrities who showed up got the memo to dress appropriately for the occasion. In fact, some celebs might have fired their stylist (or should fire them) on their way to the red carpet.

Whereas some stars absolutely nailed it (Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kaling both wore appropriate sparkling, golden dresses that looked amazing) others weren't so lucky. Taking risks is always encouraged for these events, but not all risks offer a reward. From an outfit that absolutely did not defy gravity, to too many capes, to more men on this list than was to be expected — here are the top worst-dressed stars from the 2025 Golden Globes.