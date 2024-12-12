Weird Things About Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Relationship

When Ariana Grande's latest album, "Eternal Sunshine," came out, fans speculated about hidden meanings in the lyrics — especially when it came to her relationship with Ethan Slater. This caused Grande to go on the defensive, trying to cover her bases and snapping at fans whose comments went too far. According to Rolling Stone, after her album dropped, Grande posted to Instagram Stories, saying, "Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me ... and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music." But she didn't just stop there. In fact, it seems Grande prefers to dig her heels into people commenting on her relationship rather than address the root cause of the rumors.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grande bites back at criticism directed toward Slater. "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him. ... There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bull***t tabloid can rewrite in real life." All this defensiveness has some fans worried about Grande, especially since it seems the couple would prefer everyone forget about the scandalous start to their relationship. However, the pair do seem to genuinely care for each other. In a break from defending the honor of their relationship, Grande told ET, "I'm so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy."