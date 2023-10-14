The Messiest Rumors Surrounding Ariana Grande's Divorce

Ariana Grande's marriage may have ended due to infidelity — at least, that's what one major rumor has alleged. In July 2023, sources close to the situation told People that Grande had been spending time with her "Wicked" co-star, Ethan Slater, as they had both been in the UK working on the highly anticipated Broadway-to-film adaptation. "Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife," an insider explained to the outlet.

However, the timeline of the co-stars' burgeoning romance is not exactly clear, with some reports indicating that Grande and Slater — who welcomed his first child with his now-estranged wife, Lilly Jay, in August 2022 — allegedly started seeing each other not long after filming first began in late 2022. Not only had Grande and Slater been photographed together, casually with friends, but word on the street has it that Grande even hung out with Slater, Jay, and their baby several times in the spring of 2023. A source cited by the Daily Mail even claimed, "Ariana told Lilly that she wanted to have a baby one day and that she couldn't wait to start a family." The comment was allegedly made when Grande was already hooking up with Slater.

In the aftermath, Slater also split from Jay, filing for divorce in July 2023. "I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son," Jay told the Daily Mail. "This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."