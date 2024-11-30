The Real Reasons We're Worried About Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's promo circuit for "Wicked" is making waves — but maybe not the kind she was hoping for. While she nails the Glinda aesthetic in all her ethereal, bubblegum-pink glory, fans can't help but notice one glaring change: her dramatic weight loss. Known for her petite frame, Grande has always been on the slimmer side, but now fans are wondering if there's more at play than just a busy schedule.

so at what point will her fans realize this isn't what healthy looks like on any human person ever pic.twitter.com/Mti1oWE7Sy — ♡ (@babyfawn222) November 10, 2024

Social media is, naturally, in a frenzy. Some fans are connecting the dots, speculating that her non-stop schedule — going straight from releasing an album to the intense promo tour — might be wearing her down. One fan didn't hold back, tweeting, "Most people do not want to comment on Ariana Grande's weight because it's not societally acceptable right now to comment on women's weight but she is too skinny and does not look healthy." Another chimed in, "[I don't care] about this drama but what I do care about is ariana grande being cast in a role that a lot of little girls will be looking up to when she is clearly sick. I can see her sternum. this is not a healthy body that should be promoted in any way, shape, or form." Others are voicing deeper concerns, with one Reddit user speculating, "It's [the weight loss] made her look super gaunt and unwell, there's no healthy fat left anywhere on her body and her face has turned into a triangle with how sharp the jawline became. Her eyes have hollowed out and her face is super dehydrated. All signs point to an ED unfortunately."

As of this writing, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer has yet to respond to the speculation, but sources hint her weight loss may be more about stress than anything else.