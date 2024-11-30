The Real Reasons We're Worried About Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's promo circuit for "Wicked" is making waves — but maybe not the kind she was hoping for. While she nails the Glinda aesthetic in all her ethereal, bubblegum-pink glory, fans can't help but notice one glaring change: her dramatic weight loss. Known for her petite frame, Grande has always been on the slimmer side, but now fans are wondering if there's more at play than just a busy schedule.
so at what point will her fans realize this isn't what healthy looks like on any human person ever pic.twitter.com/Mti1oWE7Sy
— ♡ (@babyfawn222) November 10, 2024
Social media is, naturally, in a frenzy. Some fans are connecting the dots, speculating that her non-stop schedule — going straight from releasing an album to the intense promo tour — might be wearing her down. One fan didn't hold back, tweeting, "Most people do not want to comment on Ariana Grande's weight because it's not societally acceptable right now to comment on women's weight but she is too skinny and does not look healthy." Another chimed in, "[I don't care] about this drama but what I do care about is ariana grande being cast in a role that a lot of little girls will be looking up to when she is clearly sick. I can see her sternum. this is not a healthy body that should be promoted in any way, shape, or form." Others are voicing deeper concerns, with one Reddit user speculating, "It's [the weight loss] made her look super gaunt and unwell, there's no healthy fat left anywhere on her body and her face has turned into a triangle with how sharp the jawline became. Her eyes have hollowed out and her face is super dehydrated. All signs point to an ED unfortunately."
As of this writing, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer has yet to respond to the speculation, but sources hint her weight loss may be more about stress than anything else.
Ariana is reportedly too stressed due to work commitments
As it turns out, there's a prime suspect behind Ariana Grande's noticeable weight loss — her workload. According to insiders, the pop star has been so swamped with projects that her health has taken a back seat. "Ariana's been so stressed lately, with back-to-back promotions and releases of her album, 'Eternal Sunshine,' and now 'Wicked,'" they dished to Life & Style. "When Ariana's stressed, she will forget to eat entirely." This certainly runs counter to what her trainer, Harley Pasternak, has claimed about her lifestyle. In 2022, Pasternak told Shape that Grande is all about balance and is cautious with her wellness choices. "She's not about going to any extremes," he said at the time. "She isn't worried about doing anything that's not sustainable."
Grande, however, probably isn't thrilled with all the body talk, especially given her history of clapping back at unsolicited comments. In 2023, she took to social media to call out people's fixation on her appearance. "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies... If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is ... We just shouldn't," she said. "The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she admitted. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy." Her point? Maybe it's time for fans to back off and let her and her body just be.