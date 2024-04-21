What's The Real Meaning Of We Can't Be Friends By Ariana Grande?

"We Can't Be Friends" serves as the second lead single for Ariana Grande's latest album "Eternal Sunshine," which finally dropped on March 8 after months of anticipation and build-up. The record marks the pop superstar's first album release since "Positions" came in 2020, and contains 13 tracks (17 in its "slightly deluxe" version), including the chart-topping hit song "Yes, And?". In a promotional video, Grande described the concept album as a collection of "heightened pieces of the same story, of the same experience." "Some of them are really vulnerable, [while] some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that," she said. "It's called 'Eternal Sunshine.'"

The title is a clear reference to Grande's favorite film of all time: the 2000 cult-classic "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Grande told Zane Lowe of Apple Music that she's always been a massive Carrey fan. "I don't know if you know this, but my first screen name was JimCarreyFan42," she revealed. "So I was definitely very young." (Fun fact: she cried when she met Carrey for the first time.) Explaining the significance of the film to her latest album, Grande said, "I think that's why the film is so beloved. It's because so many people can relate to it, and I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme." But what does her song, "We Can't Be Friends," really mean? Let's take a look.