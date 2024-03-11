Ariana Grande Tries To Outrun Homewrecker Accusations At 2024 Oscars

Ariana Grande seems determined to keep the focus on her career resurgence amid her 2024 Oscars appearance. Grande, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming live-action "Wicked" movie, turned up on the Oscars red carpet amid some enduring accusations that have placed a black cloud over her otherwise illustrious career.

Grande's reputation nosedived when she went public with Ethan Slater, best known for playing the role of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway. While neither Grande nor Slater, who both ended their respective marriages in 2023, have admitted that their relationship started before they left their partners, the internet is convinced Grande stole Slater from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay. Jay also influenced this narrative by trashing Grande in comments to Page Six. "[Ariana's] the story, really. Not a girl's girl," Jay told the outlet in 2023. "My family is just collateral damage." Grande's song, "Yes ... And" further fueled these theories.

Despite the negative press, Grande, who released her new album, "Eternal Sunshine," on March 8, made sure to minimize any unflattering conversations surrounding her relationship history during The 2024 Oscars. Grande walked the red carpet alone and made no mention of Slater in any capacity, despite the fact that she could've easily plugged his participation in "Wicked" as the character Boq. She also refrained from alluding to the public perception surrounding her involvement with Slater, as she did during a recent appearance on the "Zach Sang Show."

Grande's Oscars' gown, meanwhile, is helping to inspire different headlines.