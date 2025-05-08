The Tragedies That Shook Goldie Hawn & Longtime Partner Kurt Russell
In June 2024, Goldie Hawn shared on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" that she and her longtime partner Kurt Russell had moved to Palm Desert full-time — but the truth about the move was more tragic than we realized. As Hawn told Ripa, they'd suffered not just one, but two home robberies in Los Angeles and no longer felt safe in their home. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, explained that the couple's response made sense given the trauma they'd faced.
In her interview with Ripa, Hawn recounted that the first break-in took place at some point in 2020. She and Russell had been out for dinner and watched a movie when they got home, and she headed up to bed first. Sadly, she arrived to a chaotic scene. "I walked into my closet, and I just lost it. They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated," she said. One consolation, she added, was that she didn't believe they'd face another break-in. However, months later, they were robbed again. This time, Russell was away. "I hear this big thump upstairs ... I went, 'What the hell was that?' she shared. The following day, they made a startling revelation. "We discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom ... while I was in the house."
The second instance was especially tragic for Hawn, and Hafeez said that was par for the course. "Multiple home invasions occurring in rapid succession can deeply disrupt an individual's fundamental sense of security and autonomy. A home should serve as a safe sanctuary. Repeated violations of this space create severe psychological trauma," she said.
Goldie and Kurt's move was a smart one
Though Goldie Hawn said on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" that she and Kurt Russell had bought their Palm Desert home years prior to officially relocating there, the safety of their town had been a major drawcard. It also didn't hurt that, similar to their Los Angeles set-up, a few of her kids had homes near her and Russell's Palm Desert residence, too.
In her exclusive conversation with Nicki Swift, Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained that moving to an area with a ton of family was great for those who'd experienced multiple home invasions. "It offers both emotional and practical comfort: The ability to feel protected while being with family members and avoiding familiar distressing memories in a new setting," she explained. Hafeez also pointed out that finding ways to achieve that comfort was the key to real healing after such traumatic events. "To regain trust in one's environment, people must take back their power through making decisions about their living space, social connections, and their protection strategies," the neuropsychologist noted, adding that even if things never felt the same as they had pre-burglary, it certainly was possible to regain a sense of peace and empowerment.
Finding ways to heal, Hafeez added, was crucial, specifically because non-confrontational home invasions often don't get the same kind of attention that being held at gunpoint does. "Many people fail to understand the profound impact repeated intrusions have on someone's identity and personal autonomy," she said. We're glad to know Hawn prioritized her mental health as well as her physical safety, and we're hoping she doesn't have to go through anything of the like again.