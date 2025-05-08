The Tragedies That Shook Goldie Hawn & Longtime Partner Kurt Russell

In June 2024, Goldie Hawn shared on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" that she and her longtime partner Kurt Russell had moved to Palm Desert full-time — but the truth about the move was more tragic than we realized. As Hawn told Ripa, they'd suffered not just one, but two home robberies in Los Angeles and no longer felt safe in their home. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, explained that the couple's response made sense given the trauma they'd faced.

Advertisement

In her interview with Ripa, Hawn recounted that the first break-in took place at some point in 2020. She and Russell had been out for dinner and watched a movie when they got home, and she headed up to bed first. Sadly, she arrived to a chaotic scene. "I walked into my closet, and I just lost it. They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated," she said. One consolation, she added, was that she didn't believe they'd face another break-in. However, months later, they were robbed again. This time, Russell was away. "I hear this big thump upstairs ... I went, 'What the hell was that?' she shared. The following day, they made a startling revelation. "We discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom ... while I was in the house."

Advertisement

The second instance was especially tragic for Hawn, and Hafeez said that was par for the course. "Multiple home invasions occurring in rapid succession can deeply disrupt an individual's fundamental sense of security and autonomy. A home should serve as a safe sanctuary. Repeated violations of this space create severe psychological trauma," she said.