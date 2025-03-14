Tragic Details About Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn is a mom of three who takes pride in being a great parent. In an interview with People, the actor revealed that she was impressed by her children's parenting skills and attributed their prowess to her own mothering. "My children are really great with their children," Hawn told the publication. "As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect." True to her word, Hawn has a great relationship with her daughter, Kate Hudson, especially since they are the only girls in the family.

Hawn's nurturing has had its own fair share of flaws, as her son, Oliver Hudson, revealed on a March 2024 episode of "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson." Speaking on his upbringing, Oliver said, "My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time." The father of three further disclosed that he didn't entirely feel safe with Hawn. "I felt unprotected at times," he expressed. "She would be working and away or she had new boyfriends that I didn't really like. She would be living her life."

According to Oliver, his dad, Bill Hudson, wasn't always present in his life, but whenever he showed up, he made up for his absence since they spent a lot of quality time together. Nevertheless, Oliver still formed a great rapport with Hawn and his step-dad, Kurt Russell, whom Oliver moved in with when he was renovating his home in 2022.