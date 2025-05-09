Is Fox News Star Sean Hannity's Hair Real? Expert Spills On His Fake-Looking 'Do

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity isn't exactly known for being demure ... or mindful. Over the years, Hannity has been embroiled in some major controversies and is known for possessing somewhat of a shady side. (Cue his scandalous relationship timeline with Ainsley Earhardt.) Ironically, however, it's the television presenter's hair that's really gotten people talking over the years. Some have even gone as far as to accuse Hannity of sporting a hairpiece. "Say what you will about the man, but I love Sean Hannity's hat," an X user quipped in January about Hannity's famous mane.

So what's the real scoop on the famous television presenter's camera-ready 'do? According to professional makeup artist and hair and wig expert Amber Renee, it's likely that all of the speculation around Hannity's hair is for good reason. "At 63, it's certainly possible for a man to have a full head of hair — genetics can be kind — but there's something about Hannity's coif that feels a little too perfect," Renee exclusively told us here at Nicki Swift. According to Renee, the thickness of Hannity's hair being "a little too uniform" and the way in which it shines almost artificially are all telltale signs that something is amiss. "While there's no definitive proof he's wearing a toupee, the signs do suggest the possibility of a little follicular enhancement," Renee determined.

