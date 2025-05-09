Is Fox News Star Sean Hannity's Hair Real? Expert Spills On His Fake-Looking 'Do
Fox News anchor Sean Hannity isn't exactly known for being demure ... or mindful. Over the years, Hannity has been embroiled in some major controversies and is known for possessing somewhat of a shady side. (Cue his scandalous relationship timeline with Ainsley Earhardt.) Ironically, however, it's the television presenter's hair that's really gotten people talking over the years. Some have even gone as far as to accuse Hannity of sporting a hairpiece. "Say what you will about the man, but I love Sean Hannity's hat," an X user quipped in January about Hannity's famous mane.
So what's the real scoop on the famous television presenter's camera-ready 'do? According to professional makeup artist and hair and wig expert Amber Renee, it's likely that all of the speculation around Hannity's hair is for good reason. "At 63, it's certainly possible for a man to have a full head of hair — genetics can be kind — but there's something about Hannity's coif that feels a little too perfect," Renee exclusively told us here at Nicki Swift. According to Renee, the thickness of Hannity's hair being "a little too uniform" and the way in which it shines almost artificially are all telltale signs that something is amiss. "While there's no definitive proof he's wearing a toupee, the signs do suggest the possibility of a little follicular enhancement," Renee determined.
No muss, no fuss?
Fortunately for Sean Hannity, our expert has some ideas to help him soften up his camera-ready tresses. "If I were to style his hair, I'd lean into something a touch more relaxed and age-appropriate — think a textured crop or a softly layered cut that adds movement and dimension without trying so hard," Amber Renee told us. According to her, "It's about striking a balance: tidy, but not helmet-like."
As for all the hairpiece chatter? In an effort to make his hair look as natural as possible and keep the rampant toupee rumors at bay, Renee advised that the famous Fox News anchor simply muss it up a bit. "Embrace a bit of imperfection. Hair that moves, shifts slightly out of place, or even thins a little can actually look more natural and believable than a flawless crown," she noted. "Sometimes, less control equals more authenticity — and that can be the best style statement of all," she declared. Let's make Hannity's hair great again!