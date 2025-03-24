The Shady Side Of Fox News' Sean Hannity

Years before Tucker Carlson's shady side was revealed to the world, leading to his shocking and sudden exit from Fox News, Sean Hannity faced his own headline-making accusations. In April 2017, conservative commentator Debbie Schlussel alleged that Hannity had twice asked her to come to his hotel room and, when she refused, he banned her from his show.

Schlussel spoke of the experience during an appearance on the Pat Campbell Show; she claimed that it was the early 2000s and she was in Detroit, Michigan where she was set to appear on Hannity's show. Earlier in the day, he reportedly asked her to attend his book signing and things got awkward. "He said, 'Why don't you come back with me to my hotel?' and I said 'No, I have to get ready for the show,'" she recalled, per Fox 13. Later, once they were finished shooting, Schlussel said Hannity asked her back to his hotel a second time. She again refused and alleged (via HuffPost), "I wasn't booked on his show again, and he called me and yelled at me."

Hannity was quick to respond, saying Schlussel's claims were false and that he would sue for defamation. In response, Schlussel clarified and somewhat walked back her statement, specifying that while Hannity made her uncomfortable, there was no harassment involved. "I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity, I thought he was weird and creepy," she told LawNewz.com (via Law & Crime).