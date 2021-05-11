The Truth About Jimmy Kimmel And Sean Hannity's Feud

It looks like Sean Hannity took the latest jab in his ongoing feud with Jimmy Kimmel. The two first began to quarrel in 2018 when Kimmel poked fun at Melania Trump's accent which Hannity called a "despicable disgrace" on his "Fox News" show, per USA Today. The pair took their beef to social media and their back-and-forth soon turned to a battle of political parties. However, Kimmel called an end to the feud in a statement, writing that their spare "is harmful to our country."

Hannity later took another hit at Kimmel in December 2019 when he predicted the comedian would make fun of the former first family again, and gave him a warning not the mess with his clique. "We had a big fight that I won and I dare him to start it up again. Jimmy, start it, one more time. I have a lot to bring out. I was just ready on the verge of unloading it all," he said on his show at the time, per HuffPost. "My offer stands, Jimmy Kimmel. I dare you, start up again. I will unload like you've never seen. I've got it all racked up and ready to go," he added.

Although Kimmel didn't poke fun like the broadcaster predicted, nor acknowledged his challenge at the time, the two have been going at it since Hannity's May 5, 2021, interview with Caitlyn Jenner. Keep scrolling for more details about their latest drama.