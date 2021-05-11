The Truth About Jimmy Kimmel And Sean Hannity's Feud
It looks like Sean Hannity took the latest jab in his ongoing feud with Jimmy Kimmel. The two first began to quarrel in 2018 when Kimmel poked fun at Melania Trump's accent which Hannity called a "despicable disgrace" on his "Fox News" show, per USA Today. The pair took their beef to social media and their back-and-forth soon turned to a battle of political parties. However, Kimmel called an end to the feud in a statement, writing that their spare "is harmful to our country."
Hannity later took another hit at Kimmel in December 2019 when he predicted the comedian would make fun of the former first family again, and gave him a warning not the mess with his clique. "We had a big fight that I won and I dare him to start it up again. Jimmy, start it, one more time. I have a lot to bring out. I was just ready on the verge of unloading it all," he said on his show at the time, per HuffPost. "My offer stands, Jimmy Kimmel. I dare you, start up again. I will unload like you've never seen. I've got it all racked up and ready to go," he added.
Although Kimmel didn't poke fun like the broadcaster predicted, nor acknowledged his challenge at the time, the two have been going at it since Hannity's May 5, 2021, interview with Caitlyn Jenner. Keep scrolling for more details about their latest drama.
Caitlyn Jenner reignited Sean Hannity and Jimmy Kimmel's feud
Although Jimmy Kimmel attempted to remove himself from his feud with Sean Hannity, it looks like Kimmel couldn't bite his tongue after Hannity's eyebrow-raising interview with Caitlyn Jenner.
Discussing Jenner's run for California state governor in her Malibu airplane hangar on May 5, Hannity and Jenner touched on the homeless problem in her state, to which Jenner shared that a fellow private plane owner told her they were leaving California as a result.
"Ah, homeless people. Can't walk around 'em, can't fly over 'em, you know?" Kimmel mocked in his May 6 monolog. "Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?" Kimmel continued, "Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole— even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don't discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It's a tough one. I don't know, I guess we'll let the internet decide tomorrow."
Of course, Hannity wasn't going to let Kimmel have the last word. "Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots?" he slammed on his May 10 show. "Yeah, in case you haven't noticed, homeless people are all over your state."
Hannity then aired Kimmel's controversial Comedy Central clip as a final jab, stating, "You talk about my show, I'll hit you back 50 times harder," adding, "Ball's in your court." As of this writing, Kimmel has yet to respond to Hannity's challenge.