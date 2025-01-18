Meet Fox News Host Sean Hannity's Two Children, Patrick And Merri

While Sean Hannity got engaged to Ainsley Earhardt in December 2024, once upon a time he was married to Jill Rhodes, and together they welcomed two children. That would be son Patrick Hannity and daughter Merri Hannity. While the kids aren't in the public eye quite as much as their famous father (and his new romantic partner), they aren't exactly hidden away from the spotlight, either.

We'll start with the Fox News star's firstborn. Some may remember that back in 2021, Patrick's name came up in a Salon report. This, after some questioned his father's decision to buy a home near his college, Wake Forest University, and the fact that Sean's private jet — painted in the university's colors — was used to transport the tennis team, of which Patrick was a member. As for the home, it also happened that the school's head of tennis bought the place next door. "It's suspicious, but it's hard to nail down what it means," lawyer Ricky Volante told Salon. Even so, nothing ever came of the investigation. In fact, by the time of its report, Salon acknowledged that the investigation had actually been closed. More than that, though, Sean's lawyer said they hadn't known anything about it in the first place. As for whether his father's lavish purchases had anything to do with Patrick's admission, the university shut that down in no uncertain terms, pointing out that he had a very impressive 4.2 GPA.

At the time of this writing, Patrick hasn't been in the news again. He also seems to keep a low profile on social media, though from what is public, there's no question that he's incredibly dedicated to his university. The only thing listed in the bio of his private Instagram profile is "Wake Forest," along with a tennis racket and ball emoji.