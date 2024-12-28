Whatever Happened To Ainsley Earhardt's Ex Will Proctor?

With wedding bells once again in the air for Ainsley Earhardt, this time with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, we were wondering — whatever happened to her ex-husband, Will Proctor? While Earhardt has had quite the transformation with her blossoming career at Fox News, Proctor has mostly retreated from the spotlight since divorcing Earhardt.

According to their company website, Proctor is the head of sponsor coverage and a managing director at Neuberger Berman, which is an investment management firm that he has been working at since 2012. Outside the Fox News orbit of his ex-wife Earhardt, Proctor is best known for his football career as a starting quarterback and team captain for Clemson University, after which he played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons, retiring from football after the 2008 season.

The couple then met in 2012, when according to the Daily Mail, Proctor met Earhardt on a blind date and married her the same year, with Proctor being about seven years younger than her. While the two were together, the couple reportedly struggled for over a year to have a child, with Elle reporting that Earhardt had a difficult miscarriage before they welcomed their daughter Hayden Dubose Proctor in 2015. The two were only together for four more years until Proctor filed for divorce in 2019, though the reason behind the divorce makes us wonder why it wasn't Earhardt filing the papers.