Whatever Happened To Ainsley Earhardt's Ex Will Proctor?
With wedding bells once again in the air for Ainsley Earhardt, this time with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, we were wondering — whatever happened to her ex-husband, Will Proctor? While Earhardt has had quite the transformation with her blossoming career at Fox News, Proctor has mostly retreated from the spotlight since divorcing Earhardt.
According to their company website, Proctor is the head of sponsor coverage and a managing director at Neuberger Berman, which is an investment management firm that he has been working at since 2012. Outside the Fox News orbit of his ex-wife Earhardt, Proctor is best known for his football career as a starting quarterback and team captain for Clemson University, after which he played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons, retiring from football after the 2008 season.
The couple then met in 2012, when according to the Daily Mail, Proctor met Earhardt on a blind date and married her the same year, with Proctor being about seven years younger than her. While the two were together, the couple reportedly struggled for over a year to have a child, with Elle reporting that Earhardt had a difficult miscarriage before they welcomed their daughter Hayden Dubose Proctor in 2015. The two were only together for four more years until Proctor filed for divorce in 2019, though the reason behind the divorce makes us wonder why it wasn't Earhardt filing the papers.
They divorced amidst allegations of Proctor's infidelity
Perhaps a large part of the reason we don't know much about what Will Proctor has been up to is that he and Ainsley Earhardt divorced amidst salacious rumors that he had cheated on her, which is only one of the numerous tragedies that have befallen Earhardt. The affair wasn't with just anyone, but allegedly with Earhart's close friend, though the Daily Mail reported that the betrayal allegedly happened years before the divorce but provided for a marital issue that the two could not work through. "It was all the more devastating for Ainsley that he cheated with someone who she considered one of her closest friends," a friend of Earhardt told the Daily Mail. "She has evidence that proves the affair."
However, Proctor denied the affair and made a statement to the Daily Mail. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegation that I had an affair," he said. "I am devastated about this situation and did not envision this for the future of our family."
However, according to the Daily Mail, their daughter was also a point of contention between the two with Proctor reportedly upset that Earhardt regularly posted pictures of their daughter on social media and even on her show "Fox & Friends" to promote her image. But despite the strange things we've noticed about Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship, maybe their newly announced nuptials will help Proctor come off the bench and out of the shadows to get his own groove back.