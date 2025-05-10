Why Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Tarek El Moussa Anymore

Tarek El Moussa has been an HGTV fixture for more than a decade, so it stands to reason that most viewers like him at least a little. However, some have also taken to Reddit to share that they're not fans anymore. Let's take a deep breath and exhale on, "Yikes," because some didn't hold back.

Advertisement

In a Reddit thread of viewers explaining why they didn't like Tarek, one started with a bang. "Bc he's a mansplaining, condescending, arrogant jerk that if he didn't get a tv show would still be living in his parents garage," they wrote. They went on to hint at being concerned about the women in his life, particularly his ex-wife, Christina Haack. In addition to pointing out the role that Haack played in his success (and given Haack's net worth is actually higher than Tarek's, they had a point), they added that the way Tarek spoke about her was particularly worrying considering they had kids together. "Stop talking to the mothers of ur children the way you do," they wrote.

Another HGTV fan also cited the reports of Tarek comparing Haack with his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, as a reason they disliked him. "He age shamed Christina saying she's old and Heather is young when there's literally only a 4 year age difference where as him and Heather are 6 years apart ... seems maybe he is insecure about his age and saying young ... and taking it out on Christina," they mused. It does bear mentioning that while things between Tarek and Haack became messy around the time of their split, these days, they're very amicable, and Haack's relationship with Tarek's new wife, Heather, is super tight, too. Even so, we're not banking on the critics fawning over their newfound "Modern Family" bond.

Advertisement