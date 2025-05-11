The Tragic Truth About Hailey Bieber's Health Issues
Hailey Bieber has her fans worried after sharing a new post revolving around a health complication. In late April 2025, Bieber revealed that she was dealing with another bout of ovarian cysts. "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!" she captioned an Instagram story post of her exposed, bloated abdomen (via the Daily Mail). According to the Cleveland Clinic, bloating is one of many symptoms of ovarian cysts, which occur when the ovaries become filled with fluid and or other biological material. Other symptoms include, but aren't limited to, pelvic pain, irregular periods, and frequent urination. Most ovarian cysts cause minimal harm, but some types can cause serious, life-threatening health issues, so they should always be assessed on an individual basis by a doctor.
Unfortunately for Bieber, this wasn't her first encounter with ovarian cysts. In 2022, she revealed that she'd repeatedly been afflicted with the condition. "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she admitted on Instagram (via CBS News). "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun." She added, "It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this." While many celebs choose to live with secret illnesses for their personal reasons, Bieber has been applauded for her candor. "Hailey Bieber, in many respects, I was impressed that she was going public with this, discussing this and demystifying a thing that for many women can cause a lot of stress," said CBS contributor Dr. David Agus.
Beyond cysts, Bieber has also dealt with other health complications through the years.
Hailey Bieber had a mini-stroke
In 2022, Hailey Bieber had a mini-stroke that uncovered a previously undiagnosed heart condition called Patent Foramen Ovale. "Can't believe it's been one year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis," Bieber posted to her Instagram stories in March 2023 (via People). "Given that it's the one-year mark from such a life-changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate." PFO, according to Bieber, is a condition in which a hole formed in the heart at birth fails to close. It can lead to blood clots and cause potential strokes. "In around one in four people the flap does not close." Fortunately, she was able to make a full recovery from her stroke and also have her PFO corrected.
Bieber's admission came months after she updated fans about a less serious, though still inconvenient, health issue: a skin condition called perioral dermatitis that presents itself as little red bumps around the mid-to-lower half of the face. "I have something called perioral dermatitis which I've had for a few years now," she posted to her Instagram stories (via Byrdie). "Sometimes it gets so irritated only a prescription cream will calm it down," she continued, adding, "Self-diagnosing is a no-no." Fortunately, she'd found ways to minimize flare-ups, including using "super gentle anti-inflammatory products that will help soothe skin and won't trigger a dermatitis breakout."