The Tragic Truth About Hailey Bieber's Health Issues

Hailey Bieber has her fans worried after sharing a new post revolving around a health complication. In late April 2025, Bieber revealed that she was dealing with another bout of ovarian cysts. "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!" she captioned an Instagram story post of her exposed, bloated abdomen (via the Daily Mail). According to the Cleveland Clinic, bloating is one of many symptoms of ovarian cysts, which occur when the ovaries become filled with fluid and or other biological material. Other symptoms include, but aren't limited to, pelvic pain, irregular periods, and frequent urination. Most ovarian cysts cause minimal harm, but some types can cause serious, life-threatening health issues, so they should always be assessed on an individual basis by a doctor.

Unfortunately for Bieber, this wasn't her first encounter with ovarian cysts. In 2022, she revealed that she'd repeatedly been afflicted with the condition. "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she admitted on Instagram (via CBS News). "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun." She added, "It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this." While many celebs choose to live with secret illnesses for their personal reasons, Bieber has been applauded for her candor. "Hailey Bieber, in many respects, I was impressed that she was going public with this, discussing this and demystifying a thing that for many women can cause a lot of stress," said CBS contributor Dr. David Agus.

Beyond cysts, Bieber has also dealt with other health complications through the years.