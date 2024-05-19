Why We're Worried About Hailey Bieber

Having grown up in the spotlight as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey Bieber has undergone quite the transformation. From founding her own skincare brand to marrying pop superstar Justin Bieber, Hailey's popularity has only continued to increase. But being a recognizable celebrity isn't always smooth sailing, and Hailey has faced her own share of hardships and difficulties, leading fans to worry about the star.

Despite regularly being forced to shut down rumors regarding her life and marriage, Hailey has always embraced being a grown up. "I couldn't wait to just adult," she told GQ in 2023. "I was young, eyes wide open, super independent, couldn't wait to move out, couldn't wait to make my own money." She told the publication that she left home at 17 and hasn't looked back since.

While Hailey has experienced immense success in her life, she has also faced scandals, rumors, health scares, and family drama. Here, we explore why we're worried about Hailey Bieber.