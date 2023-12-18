The Shady Side Of Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, grew up in the entertainment industry as a part of the famous Baldwin acting dynasty. Her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, have been married since 1990, and they raised Hailey alongside her older sister, Alaia Baldwin. But since marrying Justin Bieber in September 2018, Hailey has experienced an even greater level of fame, bringing intense public scrutiny.

As for how she deals with intrusive online criticism, Hailey told Cosmopolitan, "I've found that I got to a place where I don't read the comments." She continued, "You really have to train your brain to be like, 'Okay, why do I even care? I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or my relationship.' People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don't want it to get to you, then don't read it and allow it to affect your soul." Still, it can't be easy to navigate worldwide fame, particularly when Hailey's past actions have been called into question.

From her high-profile romance with pop superstar Justin Bieber to her alleged feud with his ex-girlfriend, join us as we explore the shady side of Hailey Bieber.