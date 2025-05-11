Are Fox News Stars Steve Doocy And Peter Doocy Related?
Steve Doocy's exit from full-time "Fox & Friends" duties was an emotional one, but the longtime Fox News personality shared that his first port of call post-semi-retirement would be to visit another familiar face. That'd be his son, fellow newsman Peter Doocy. (Gotcha if you thought that was just a common last name!)
While some might not have known that Steve and Peter are related, it bears mentioning that neither of them has ever tried to hide it. Quite the contrary, as seen in the montage of clips "Fox & Friends" shared to commemorate his scaling back, Peter even tagged along for a number of Take Your Kids to Work Days long before going into the news business himself. In one especially sweet clip, Peter even appeared as a mini anchor, interviewing his sister Sally Doocy to ask what she thought of their dad's gig. Talk about foreshadowing.
Steve has also spoken about the early days of his son's career on the channel, sharing in one episode of "Fox & Friends" that he'd landed a job as a correspondent while he was in college. Cut to a college-aged Peter, joking that he'd managed to get a bunch of fellow students to join him for an insert by promising them shots. Of course, Peter ended up continuing to work for the network, and in a 2021 interview commemorating 25 years of Fox News, he gushed over how impressed he was by his son taking the reins. "My son Peter is the White House correspondent. People will come up to me, and they'll go, 'Steve, you and your wife did a really good job because that kid is a great reporter,'" he beamed, clips once again showing flashbacks of Peter in the newsroom juxtaposed with current footage of him on air. Adorbz!
Steve Doocy has got a ton of shout outs
Steve Doocy wasn't exaggerating when he said his son got a ton of love. In fact, Donald Trump gave Peter Doocy a very impressive shout-out in his message to Steve on his semi-retirement from "Fox & Friends," saying, "Your son is going to represent you well. Peter is of equal talent at least — in fact you would say he's even better than you."
Likewise, Peter Doocy has also been commended on his professionalism by an unlikely source: Jen Psaki. Peter and Psaki's relationship may have looked prickly at times, but Psaki has said it was all part of the job. "There's a performative component from the TV side of the briefing room ... But I have also found my engagements with him to be entirely professional," the Biden press secretary told Mediaite.
One person who hasn't always had the nicest things to say about Peter? Joe Biden, who in 2022 was heard on mic calling the Fox News White House correspondent, "A stupid son of a b***h." In a joint interview with Steve for The Hill, the father shared that his son had told him about it soon after. "He called me and said, 'Hey, I think the president just called me an SOB' ... And, you know, as his father you go, 'Oh no. There he goes using that language; that's going to be a quarter for the swear jar,'" Steve joked. It is worth noting that in his Instagram post sharing the news of his and his wife's (and fellow Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn) newborn baby girl, Peter sweetly shouted out Biden for his parenting advice, so clearly they worked things out, too. Something tells us Peter's career may end up being just as lengthy and successful as his dad's has been.