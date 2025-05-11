Are Fox News Stars Steve Doocy And Peter Doocy Related?

Steve Doocy's exit from full-time "Fox & Friends" duties was an emotional one, but the longtime Fox News personality shared that his first port of call post-semi-retirement would be to visit another familiar face. That'd be his son, fellow newsman Peter Doocy. (Gotcha if you thought that was just a common last name!)

While some might not have known that Steve and Peter are related, it bears mentioning that neither of them has ever tried to hide it. Quite the contrary, as seen in the montage of clips "Fox & Friends" shared to commemorate his scaling back, Peter even tagged along for a number of Take Your Kids to Work Days long before going into the news business himself. In one especially sweet clip, Peter even appeared as a mini anchor, interviewing his sister Sally Doocy to ask what she thought of their dad's gig. Talk about foreshadowing.

Steve has also spoken about the early days of his son's career on the channel, sharing in one episode of "Fox & Friends" that he'd landed a job as a correspondent while he was in college. Cut to a college-aged Peter, joking that he'd managed to get a bunch of fellow students to join him for an insert by promising them shots. Of course, Peter ended up continuing to work for the network, and in a 2021 interview commemorating 25 years of Fox News, he gushed over how impressed he was by his son taking the reins. "My son Peter is the White House correspondent. People will come up to me, and they'll go, 'Steve, you and your wife did a really good job because that kid is a great reporter,'" he beamed, clips once again showing flashbacks of Peter in the newsroom juxtaposed with current footage of him on air. Adorbz!

