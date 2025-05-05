Anna Nicole Smith's Look-Alike Daughter Dannielynn, 18, Has The Internet In A Tizzy

One of the many tragic details about Dannielynn Birkhead is that she's already had to confront her mother, Anna Nicole Smith's, controversial past. But at the 2025 annual Kentucky Derby Gala, Dannielynn embraced her mother's history in a beautiful new way. She and her father, Larry Birkhead, have made it a yearly habit to attend the star-studded event ever since Dannielynn was a child. Although she was already a common presence at the fashion ceremony, everyone had to do a double-take when they spotted Dannielynn wearing the black gown and hairstyle her late mother rocked at the same event decades earlier in 2004.

Advertisement

Larry posted a picture of his daughter's drastic transformation on Instagram, where emotional followers couldn't believe how much Dannielynn looked like her mom. "It's like Anna Nicole Smith born again," one poster said. "At first glance, I saw Anna and thought it was a very old pic. Wow, does Dannielynn look like her Mother," another commenter added. Larry also clarified that picking out the dress was no accident for Dannielynn, who intentionally chose to honor Smith with the outfit. Her dress was more than just a fashion statement flaunting the iconic model's timeless style. Additionally, it was Dannielynn's way of keeping her mother close. "This is the closest to a hug I can get from her," Dannielynn confided in an interview with Access Hollywood.

Advertisement