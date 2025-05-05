Anna Nicole Smith's Look-Alike Daughter Dannielynn, 18, Has The Internet In A Tizzy
One of the many tragic details about Dannielynn Birkhead is that she's already had to confront her mother, Anna Nicole Smith's, controversial past. But at the 2025 annual Kentucky Derby Gala, Dannielynn embraced her mother's history in a beautiful new way. She and her father, Larry Birkhead, have made it a yearly habit to attend the star-studded event ever since Dannielynn was a child. Although she was already a common presence at the fashion ceremony, everyone had to do a double-take when they spotted Dannielynn wearing the black gown and hairstyle her late mother rocked at the same event decades earlier in 2004.
Larry posted a picture of his daughter's drastic transformation on Instagram, where emotional followers couldn't believe how much Dannielynn looked like her mom. "It's like Anna Nicole Smith born again," one poster said. "At first glance, I saw Anna and thought it was a very old pic. Wow, does Dannielynn look like her Mother," another commenter added. Larry also clarified that picking out the dress was no accident for Dannielynn, who intentionally chose to honor Smith with the outfit. Her dress was more than just a fashion statement flaunting the iconic model's timeless style. Additionally, it was Dannielynn's way of keeping her mother close. "This is the closest to a hug I can get from her," Dannielynn confided in an interview with Access Hollywood.
This wasn't the first time Dannielynn's wardrobe shouted out her mother Anna Nicole Smith
The internet has barely recovered from the last time Dannielynn Birkhead publicly paid tribute to her mom, Anna Nicole Smith, through fashion. At the 34th annual Kentucky Derby Gala in 2023, Dannielynn arrived at the event wearing a shirt that featured black and white photos of her late mother. Her father, Larry Birkhead, revealed the inspiration for Dannielynn's jaw-dropping homage in an interview with People. "It came from a Guess collection that sold out and she [Dannielynn] saved it for a special occasion," Larry said. "It's done with photos from some of Anna's best Guess campaigns."
Larry also confided that his daughter wanted to merge her passion for fashion with her heartwarming love for her mother, which perhaps foreshadowed Dannielynn's 2025 Kentucky Derby look. Additionally, the ceremony wasn't the only time she dipped into Smith's closet. Dannielynn has experimented with her mother's style several times in her extremely private life. In fact, Larry teased that she might wear more of her mother's wardrobe as she matures. "There's some t-shirts and different things she fits in but there's also some things that she'll say 'Dad, no thanks, that's not my style,'" he told the outlet. "There's also some things that would have to wait till later. Some things are a bit more revealing and low-cut." So, we may have many more look-alike moments coming from Dannielynn.