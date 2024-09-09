Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's Drastic Transformation

The daughter of former Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith came into the world amid tragic and complex circumstances. Dannielynn first lost her half-brother, Daniel Smith, when she was just 3 days old and then her mother when she was 5 months old. That was just the beginning of the complicated scenario that was about to unfold. While Smith presumably believed her then-boyfriend and lawyer Howard K. Stern to be her daughter's father, several other men weren't so sure.

Just days after her death, a wild paternity scandal over Anna Nicole's daughter took over the media. After two months of legal battle, a paternity test ruled out Stern as the father. It also excluded three other men to determine Dannielynn was the daughter of freelance photographer Larry Birkhead, seen above. The case garnered a lot of attention as the baby potentially stood to inherit a hefty sum. When Anna Nicole died, she had been fighting over the fortune of her late billionaire husband, 90-year-old J. Howard Marshall.

Following Anna Nicole's death, the legal battle continued on behalf of Dannielynn. Her family ultimately lost. Instead of becoming heiress to a $475 fortune, Dannielynn went on to live a rather normal life away from the spotlight. On September 7, 2024, she became an adult who has completely transformed from the cute blonde baby we saw on the news. She is getting ready for college and has a tight bond with Birkhead. Perhaps leading a regular life is exactly what was best for Dannielynn.