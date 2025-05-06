The View Co-Hosts Turn On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle & We're Stunned
Prince Harry has confided that he's still hoping to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles III, despite their insurmountable issues. But even some of his most vocal supporters might feel that's a pipedream. The Duke of Sussex's desire for a father-son reunion caught the attention of "The View" hosts, who have usually been supporters of the estranged royal and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. But this is the one case where "The View" stars can't fully back Prince Harry on. Although sympathizing with him to an extent, Sarah Haines still felt that Prince Harry had this coming to an extent. Especially after airing out his family in his memoir "Spare," which caused major backlash Prince Harry had to address in a rare late-night appearance. "I think the levels in which a royal family who is all about pent-up tight secrets... I'm not saying it's the right way to do it.. there were going to be consequences," Haines said on an episode of "The View."
Additionally, Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn't sure where to land on when discussing the matter. "I was conflicted over this... I think everyone roots for there to be a reconciliation. Watching this, I kind of think it was a Hail Mary..," Griffin theorized. Ana Navarro joked that she didn't see Prince Harry and King Charles reuniting without alcohol and divine intervention involved. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment with some sage advice Prince Harry might benefit from. "You can only be accountable for your own actions... I always say, 'Say whatever you need to say while people are breathing and walking around and are mad at you today," the actor said.
How Meghan Markle rubbed 'The View' hosts the wrong way
Prince Harry's attempts at reaching out to King Charles III, despite pointing the finger at his father and William, Prince of Wales, for their broken relationship, may have tested all of "The View" stars' patience. But even when conflicted about Prince Harry's approach, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts were still very polite when expressing their skepticism. They took a similar tone when poking fun at Meghan Markle, who they also ended up slightly turning against after the Duchess of Sussex potentially exposed her shady side. The "With Love, Meghan" star was taken to task after signing a gift with the title Her Royal Highness before sending it to a friend.
After both Markle and Prince Harry relinquished most of their roles as royals, there was debate on whether or not the signature might've been a bit tone deaf. Alyssa Farah Griffin leaned towards the opinion that the autograph was in bad taste. "I find it a little bit cringe to give a gift to a close friend and sign it, 'Your Royal Highness,'" she said on "The View." Sarah Haines agreed with Griffin, adding, "I would never refer to myself as, 'Her Royal Highness.'" However, "The View" hosts' verdict wasn't unanimous this time around. Sunny Hostin defended Markle's use of the title. Meanwhile, Goldberg blamed Markle's friend more for exposing the signature in the first place, painting Markle in a negative light.