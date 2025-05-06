The View Co-Hosts Turn On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle & We're Stunned

Prince Harry has confided that he's still hoping to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles III, despite their insurmountable issues. But even some of his most vocal supporters might feel that's a pipedream. The Duke of Sussex's desire for a father-son reunion caught the attention of "The View" hosts, who have usually been supporters of the estranged royal and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. But this is the one case where "The View" stars can't fully back Prince Harry on. Although sympathizing with him to an extent, Sarah Haines still felt that Prince Harry had this coming to an extent. Especially after airing out his family in his memoir "Spare," which caused major backlash Prince Harry had to address in a rare late-night appearance. "I think the levels in which a royal family who is all about pent-up tight secrets... I'm not saying it's the right way to do it.. there were going to be consequences," Haines said on an episode of "The View."

Additionally, Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn't sure where to land on when discussing the matter. "I was conflicted over this... I think everyone roots for there to be a reconciliation. Watching this, I kind of think it was a Hail Mary..," Griffin theorized. Ana Navarro joked that she didn't see Prince Harry and King Charles reuniting without alcohol and divine intervention involved. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment with some sage advice Prince Harry might benefit from. "You can only be accountable for your own actions... I always say, 'Say whatever you need to say while people are breathing and walking around and are mad at you today," the actor said.