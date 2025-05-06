The Sneaky Red Flag In Michelle Obama's Latest Move Hints At Lingering Tension With Barack

Speaking candidly about her mental health, Michelle Obama hinted at lingering tensions between herself and Barack Obama. Amidst the swirling divorce rumors, Michelle has been unafraid to speak about changes she's made. "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I'm transitioning, you know?" the former first lady said on the "On Purpose" podcast on April 28. What spurred the decision to go into therapy was that Michelle wanted to start putting herself first, after years of prioritizing Barack and their kids. "I'm 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact. I'm an empty nester," she said. "And now for the first time ... every choice that I'm making is completely mine." The language she used revealed a sneaky red flag in her relationship, as she continually referenced prioritizing herself, which implied there had been unresolved issues lying beneath the surface in her marriage.

That wasn't the only time Michelle mentioned therapy as a tool to assist in improving her marriage — a topic that clearly seems to remain on her mind. The subject came up when she was on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast on May 1, and Michelle said there are too many "people quitting" on their marriages without putting in the work, such as going to therapy. "They look at me and Barack and go, '#couple goals.' And I'm like, it's hard," she said. During that same podcast appearance, Michelle downplayed rumors that she and Barack were on the outs. "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," she said with a laugh.

Perhaps there's no imminent divorce, but the two have been spending ample time apart.

