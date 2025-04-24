Michelle Obama's Tirade On Barack Divorce Gossip Proves She's In Her IDGAF Era
The concept of saying "no" and protecting one's peace is an easy one to tout but a difficult one to follow through on. Just ask former first lady Michelle Obama, as it seems her refusal to attend several events with husband Barack Obama had an unintended effect. For each public absence of Michelle, divorce rumors popped up. Every time Michelle would defend her marriage against the rampant rumblings, many skipped over the insights into the inner workings long-term relationships require, and simply looked for cracks in the foundation. Once again, Michelle is coming to try and set the record straight, by providing her own personal take on things.
In the second episode of the podcast Michelle and brother Craig Robinson host together, the "Becoming" author had quite a bit to say about her choices, revealing she's finally in an era where doesn't have to worry about what others think. On the episode of "IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," with guest Taraji P. Henson, Michele opens up about how "Going through therapy is getting me to look at the fact that maybe, finally, I'm good enough." The former first lady then admitted that even though she's in her IDGAF era, it's still incredibly hard to choose herself — especially when it could be perceived as inappropriate or stir up divorce rumors.
Michelle Obama is finally putting herself first
While sitting down with Craig Robinson and Taraji P. Henson for their episode of "IMO," Michelle was ready to divulge the truth about her relationship with husband Barack Obama. Although, in reality, what was discussed was Michelle's growing relationship with her own self. When describing how her choice not to make an appearance at the inauguration caused an intense backlash, Michelle noticed that "people couldn't believe that I was saying 'no' for any other reason ... they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart." Which makes her decision to protect her peace even more inspiring, as Michelle discussed just how hard it was to skip these events.
Talking about how committed she is to "making the choice that was right for me," Michelle admitted that "it took everything in my power to not do the thing ... that was perceived as right." She then elaborated on how she had to trick herself into it, but the end result was she was able to "do the thing that was right for me."
Podcast guest Henson applauded Michelle for being able to choose herself, even if it meant rumors about the Obamas' marriage and family would get going. Henson discussed the work women often take on in relationships as "[becoming] a shock absorber." The "Empire" star then went on to celebrate Michelle for her bravery, saying, "I'm happy that you are taking care of yourself in the way that you need to." A good reminder for us all to do the hard work, even if it sparks rumors.