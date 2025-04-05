Weird Things About Michelle Obama And Her Brother Craig Robinson's Relationship

Michelle Obama often says that Barack Obama is her best friend — but when it comes to the real MVP in her life, it's not her husband. That title goes to Michelle's big brother, Craig Robinson. Just two years her senior (and her only sibling), Robinson isn't just family — he's the lifelong confidant and partner-in-crime she's always had by her side.

Michelle's adoration for her brother is crystal clear. In the dedication of her memoir "Becoming," she wrote: "You have been my protector since the day I was born. You have made me laugh more than any other person on this earth. You are the best brother a sister could ask for, a loving and caring son, husband, and father." And the love goes both ways. Robinson once told Time that despite Michelle's turn as first lady, their bond has always stayed grounded. "The conversations are what you think they would be among close members of a family," he said. "We talk about the kids, we talk about the schooling, we talk about how each other is doing and that's pretty much it."

Their sibling bond is still rock-solid, as proven by the launch of their joint podcast "IMO" in March 2025. They're wholesome, supportive, and surprisingly normal for a duo who have shared the world stage. But even the closest siblings have their quirks — and this pair is no exception. Here are some of the more unexpected and downright weird things about their relationship.