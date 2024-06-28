The Tragic Truth Of Michelle Obama's Brother Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, may not be as well-known as his sister, but he is just as successful. Like Michelle, Craig is a Princeton University grad. He was a successful basketball player, which he followed with a lucrative stint as a bank investor and then a fulfilling coaching career. However, Craig has also endured quite a bit of hardship in his life. As a Black man from humble beginnings who grew up on the South Side of Chicago, Craig learned early on hard lessons about injustice and racial profiling.

From being accused of stealing his own bike to witnessing the damage caused to his community by white flight, Craig suffered the direct effects of systemic racism. Those experiences weren't limited to his childhood. Craig also believes his children were discriminated against by their school, prompting him and his wife to sue the private institution. Craig also knows a lot about grief. In May 2024, Craig and Michelle lost their mother, Marian Robinson, who famously lived in the White House during Barack Obama's presidency.

Like his sister, Craig had always been close with her. "Our mom is where it started. Thanks for the unconditional love and unwavering support," he wrote on Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day in 2019. Three decades earlier, when they were much younger and not nearly as accomplished, the siblings had already grieved their father, Fraser Robinson, who died following a long illness. Craig has undoubtedly made his parents proud, but the journey hasn't always been smooth.