Michelle Obama's Brother Craig Robinson's Divorce Was More Tragic Than We Knew

Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, is happily married to Kelly McCrum, but his divorce from his first wife, Janis Robinson, was incredibly difficult to navigate. Although Craig, who's one year older than the former first lady, has spoken about his divorce before, he peeled back another layer on the debut episode of his and Obama's new job, their podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." During the segment where they spoke about the times they did and did not lean on each other, Craig cited his 2000 divorce from his first wife as a time when he braved his problems alone.

"And I want to tell a story about when I didn't lean on you," Craig began. "Just in this example was when I was going through my first divorce, my only divorce, and I didn't tell you about it." He continued, "And the reason I didn't tell my sister about it, or my mom, or anybody close to me ... was because I know my sister, and I said if I tell her about this, she's never going to get over it." In his mind, he decided to keep the issues he and Janis faced to himself to help preserve her relationship with his family in case they ever got back together. Ultimately, he held off as long as possible, and when he did finally open up about their issues, "[Michelle] was so mad that I hadn't told her and so disappointed that I vowed that I would never not tell her — hold anything from you."

And while Craig didn't harp on the issues that led to his split from Janis in this episode, he's spoken about it before at length.