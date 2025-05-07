What's Really Going On Between Jeff Bezos And Katy Perry? All The Rumors Explained

Katy Perry just got back from space — and now she wants some space from everyone. Especially the haters (read: everyone with internet access) who are roasting her for even trying to shoot for the stars. In case you've been out of the loop, the "Teenage Dream" singer recently joined Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin mission alongside an all-female crew that included broadcaster Gayle King and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The trip went off without a hitch. The internet, however, did not.

Depending on which viral YouTube video you stumble upon, either Perry is suing Bezos for roping her into a "fake space stunt" that tanked her reputation big time, or Bezos is suing Perry for supposedly blowing the whistle, "ruining everything," and exposing the whole mission as a sham. But truth be told, no one is actually suing anyone. The mission was real, it did what it was supposed to do, and Perry was clearly a very willing participant in all of it. "If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you," she wrote in an Instagram post months before the mission. "This opportunity is so incredible ... I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters."

And reach she did — but not without backlash, obviously. Now, Perry's reportedly frustrated that she's taking the heat for something she saw as monumental. She quite literally volunteered to be catapulted into space with the best of intentions. Unfortunately, not everyone's on board with it.