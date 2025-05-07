What's Really Going On Between Jeff Bezos And Katy Perry? All The Rumors Explained
Katy Perry just got back from space — and now she wants some space from everyone. Especially the haters (read: everyone with internet access) who are roasting her for even trying to shoot for the stars. In case you've been out of the loop, the "Teenage Dream" singer recently joined Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin mission alongside an all-female crew that included broadcaster Gayle King and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The trip went off without a hitch. The internet, however, did not.
Depending on which viral YouTube video you stumble upon, either Perry is suing Bezos for roping her into a "fake space stunt" that tanked her reputation big time, or Bezos is suing Perry for supposedly blowing the whistle, "ruining everything," and exposing the whole mission as a sham. But truth be told, no one is actually suing anyone. The mission was real, it did what it was supposed to do, and Perry was clearly a very willing participant in all of it. "If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you," she wrote in an Instagram post months before the mission. "This opportunity is so incredible ... I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters."
And reach she did — but not without backlash, obviously. Now, Perry's reportedly frustrated that she's taking the heat for something she saw as monumental. She quite literally volunteered to be catapulted into space with the best of intentions. Unfortunately, not everyone's on board with it.
Katy Perry feels like she's unfairly getting all the flak
Katy Perry may not be suing Jeff Bezos — and no, he's not suing her either — but that doesn't mean she's thrilled about being the face of what critics are calling a tone-deaf, PR-driven joyride to space. And it's not just the usual keyboard warriors coming for her. Even some of her peers are questioning the whole thing.
Emily Ratajkowski admitted that she's "disgusted" by the whole thing, saying in a TikTok video, "Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?" Olivia Munn had a similar sentiment, saying in a "Today" appearance that it was a complete waste of resources. "What's the point? I think it's a bit gluttonous," she said. Even the fast-food chain Wendy's joined in, joking that Perry should be sent back to space.
If only she could turn back time, insiders say she wouldn't skip the trip — but she might have dialed down the hype. "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it," a source told Daily Mail. And the singer herself told fans that she's aware of all the criticism and is trying her best to take it in stride. "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "Please know I am OK, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me."