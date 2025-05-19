Why Some Fox & Friends Viewers Can't Stand Brian Kilmeade
"Fox & Friends" may draw a whopping 1.5 million daily viewers on average, but many turn on their TV not because of co-host Brian Kilmeade but in spite of him. Some fans of the Fox News morning show believe Kilmeade lets his ego run a bit too wild at times. Others have had enough of his antics involving co-host Ainsley Earhardt. As it turns out, viewers aren't the only ones who take issue with some of Kilmeade's behavior; Steve Doocy often clashes with Kilmeade.
In particular, Doocy frequently challenged Kilmeade's support for the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden despite the lack of evidence. "The Republicans have yet to produce any direct evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden," Doocy reminded his co-host, who didn't hide his enthusiasm about a possible impeachment of the then-president (via The Washington Post). Kilmeade was unfazed. "But man, man, does this look absolutely terrible," he continued.
Doocy also had no patience when Kilmeade insisted on opining on issues he wasn't well-versed in. When Kilmeade questioned the legality of the Department of Justice's request to have Donald Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, testify against him in the classified documents case, Doocy had to educate him. "The crime-fraud exemption. If you get legal advice during the execution of a crime ..." he began, only to be interrupted: "Almost never happens," Kilmeade interjected (via Mediaite). Now that Doocy is exiting his role as full-time "Fox & Friends" co-host, we won't get as much of this banter. But viewers will probably continue to roll their eyes at Kilmeade in his place.
Brian Kilmeade's picking on Ainsley Earhardt has gotten old
Brian Kilmeade won't miss a single opportunity to complain about Ainsley Earhardt's use of a personal space heater. (Honestly, who can blame her? With Earhardt's penchant for showing her killer legs, she must indeed get cold.) But not every "Fox & Friends" fan found the inside joke cute. "You know, Brian need to calm down a little bit and not try to be the main story all the time and stop complaining about Ainsley's heater," one Instagram user commented.
In his original post, Kilmeade had posted a picture of himself, Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones (seen above) in the studio with the caption: "Are Ainsley and I still friends? Will we be nice to each other on the couch tomorrow?" Unfortunately for him, others used the comments section to point out some other traits they were tired of. "Ainsley is the smartest one on the couch Brian can disappear," another user wrote. Some even questioned Kilmeade's sense of humor and professionalism. "Brian is way over exposed. Also his jokes are not funny, especially during times in which someone just died," a third netizen penned.
However, his co-host knows how to handle Kilmeade. Earhardt proved she won't stop wearing her skin-baring outfits to protect herself from the frigid New York City weather. Instead, she and her colleagues forced him to conform in 2024. "Brian always makes fun of Ainsley for her small heater so we got him a massive one to prank him!" "Fox & Friends" explained in an Instagram post.