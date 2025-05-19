Why Some Fox & Friends Viewers Can't Stand Brian Kilmeade

"Fox & Friends" may draw a whopping 1.5 million daily viewers on average, but many turn on their TV not because of co-host Brian Kilmeade but in spite of him. Some fans of the Fox News morning show believe Kilmeade lets his ego run a bit too wild at times. Others have had enough of his antics involving co-host Ainsley Earhardt. As it turns out, viewers aren't the only ones who take issue with some of Kilmeade's behavior; Steve Doocy often clashes with Kilmeade.

In particular, Doocy frequently challenged Kilmeade's support for the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden despite the lack of evidence. "The Republicans have yet to produce any direct evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden," Doocy reminded his co-host, who didn't hide his enthusiasm about a possible impeachment of the then-president (via The Washington Post). Kilmeade was unfazed. "But man, man, does this look absolutely terrible," he continued.

Doocy also had no patience when Kilmeade insisted on opining on issues he wasn't well-versed in. When Kilmeade questioned the legality of the Department of Justice's request to have Donald Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, testify against him in the classified documents case, Doocy had to educate him. "The crime-fraud exemption. If you get legal advice during the execution of a crime ..." he began, only to be interrupted: "Almost never happens," Kilmeade interjected (via Mediaite). Now that Doocy is exiting his role as full-time "Fox & Friends" co-host, we won't get as much of this banter. But viewers will probably continue to roll their eyes at Kilmeade in his place.

