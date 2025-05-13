Tragic Details About MSNBC's Ari Melber

Some may know that Ari Melber has also gone through a divorce — though they likely didn't hear it from him. We'd say he was one of many celebrities who only announced their divorce after it was finalized, but Melber didn't even say anything post-settlement. That said, his ex-wife, writer Drew Grant, has spoken about their relationship and subsequent split (though notably also in a very limited way).

Grant's first commentary on her and Melber's marriage came in a 2018 episode of "On Good Authority." Speaking of the impact her ongoing use of amphetamines had on her, the writer explained that she was able to operate at a high level and even plan her and Melber's wedding without issue. However, she also shared that there were times the medication made her mistrustful of her then-partner. "The problem with Adderall psychosis, which is eventually what I was at, was there would be these minor, minor breaks from reality ... Something like going on a hiking retreat with my partner, and suddenly thinking that they were trying to kill me by taking me hiking. That kind of stuff," she shared. Two years later, in an Instagram post, she shared that the 2016 divorce had been Melber's choice, and that it had been a shock at the time.

Like her ex-husband, Grant has kept further details about their marriage and subsequent divorce to a minimum, and we aren't expecting either of them to change that. In the time since their split, Grant has gone on to find love again, and Melber was briefly attached to Alexandra Daddario, who has since married Andrew Form. It's not clear if Melber is in a relationship at the time of this writing — and something tells us he prefers it that way.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).