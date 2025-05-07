Ellen DeGeneres' Jarring Makeup-Free Outing Puts Her True Age On Blast

Ellen DeGeneres has always had a youthful glow about her, but a recent outing just reminded folks of her actual age.

The host's ageless radiance was thanks, in part, to her bubbly, fun personality (before DeGeneres' soured reputation flushed her TV career down the toilet) and her dedication to skincare and products friendly to maturing skin. For example, DeGeneres became a CoverGirl spokesperson in 2008, brought on to promote its Simply Ageless Foundation. DeGeneres also worked hard to keep her skin as healthy and youthful as possible — sometimes, even with her own products. "I feel best in my own skin when my skin feels hydrated and clean and fresh and smooth and bright — all the things Kind Science does to it," she shared with E! News about her skincare brand, Kind Science.

With that said, DeGeneres, who is 67 years old as of write time, recently posted the clip above from a makeup-free outing, reminding her fans that she, too, is aging. The former talk show host can be seen rowing down a lake with her wife, Portia de Rossi. And though it's not exactly a close-up shot, you can see that, without makeup, DeGeneres looks much closer to her numerical age than she has in recent years. Of course, that's not a bad thing, given that aging is one of life's most precious gifts, and beauty isn't determined by how old someone is, either. That said, it should serve as a reminder that celebs have access to age-defying tips and tricks that most of the general public don't, so it's best not to compare. Speaking of these tips and tricks, here's one huge trick DeGeneres has supposedly utilized over the years to, quite literally, defy the aging process.

