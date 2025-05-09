Kate Middleton's 'Unflattering' VE Day Concert Look Gets Brutal Reviews

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a reputation to uphold, and for good reason. She's been admired for her fashion sense and beauty moves since she was known as just plain old Kate Middleton, dating a future king of England. Despite scandalous rumors about the relationship between Middleton and William, Prince of Wales, the admiration for her style has only escalated over time, with fans buying out almost every outfit she's ever worn within days of wearing it. So when she appeared at an event on May 8, 2025, the public expected her to follow suit.

As the United Kingdom celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day (the end of World War II in Europe), Middleton and William popped up at a concert in London as part of the festivities. William had a face full of hair and a chest full of medals, while his wife was dressed in all white and a multi-stranded rope of pearls, with her hair conservatively styled. By the description alone, it seemed like a classic look befitting of a member of the royal family, and certainly not one of the most inappropriate outfits Middleton has worn, but there were several elements that didn't sit quite right with her adoring public. In fact, they didn't hold back any punches when critiquing both her clothes and her hair, cutting straight to the brutal truth.

