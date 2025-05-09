Kate Middleton's 'Unflattering' VE Day Concert Look Gets Brutal Reviews
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a reputation to uphold, and for good reason. She's been admired for her fashion sense and beauty moves since she was known as just plain old Kate Middleton, dating a future king of England. Despite scandalous rumors about the relationship between Middleton and William, Prince of Wales, the admiration for her style has only escalated over time, with fans buying out almost every outfit she's ever worn within days of wearing it. So when she appeared at an event on May 8, 2025, the public expected her to follow suit.
As the United Kingdom celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day (the end of World War II in Europe), Middleton and William popped up at a concert in London as part of the festivities. William had a face full of hair and a chest full of medals, while his wife was dressed in all white and a multi-stranded rope of pearls, with her hair conservatively styled. By the description alone, it seemed like a classic look befitting of a member of the royal family, and certainly not one of the most inappropriate outfits Middleton has worn, but there were several elements that didn't sit quite right with her adoring public. In fact, they didn't hold back any punches when critiquing both her clothes and her hair, cutting straight to the brutal truth.
Nothing was safe, from head to toe
While Kate Middleton's glamour has evolved over the years, some of her fashions have remained the same. As an advocate for recycling clothes, the white blazer dress the royal wore to a VE Day concert on May 8 had been seen before by the public; Middleton wore it to a reception in 2021 and a Jubilee party in 2022. While it looks like two pieces, the ensemble is actually a dress comprised of a sheer skirt with a lace hem and topped with a belted, tailored jacket. It was a look not everyone appreciated.
"I didn't like the lacy skirt. Unflattering," shared one observer, in a comment made to the Daily Mail. When she premiered the dress in 2021, sentiments were similar. "I find it odd that the lining cuts off part-way through, and the lace on the bottom reminds me of cheap lingerie," noted a fan on What Kate Wore.
Another point of contention was Kate's accessories, with someone noting on Daily Mail, "The shoes and bag don't look good together." Rising above, there were those who took offense to the princess's hair, particularly the large black bow holding her locks at the back of her crown. One person asserted on Daily Mail, "The long doll hair and black bow age her."