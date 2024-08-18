The Most Scandalous Rumors About Prince William And Kate Middleton's Relationship

As the future King and Queen of England, Prince William and Kate Middleton live under the microscope. From the moment they started dating, every aspect of their lives has been scrutinized, from the state of their marriage to their relationships with others (*cough* feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *cough*). But through it all, William and Kate have consistently presented a united front, standing strong against the endless rumors that have threatened their relationship over the years.

Unlike other members of the royal family, William and Kate have remarkably managed to steer clear of the kind of salacious scandals that could tear them apart. Together since 2003 — with just a couple of brief breaks during their dating years — the two have remained solid. When they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2024, royal butler Grant Harrold even dished that William had planned on making it extra special for his wife, a sign that everything was fine and dandy between them. "With everything going on with Kate, that won't be a public thing, that's going to be very private. Behind closed doors, I'm sure William will work to make sure she's spoiled," he told Spin Genie (via The Royal Observer).

But just because they've mastered the art of dodging rumors doesn't mean they haven't been rattled by them over the years. While none of the gossip has managed to inflict some real damage on them, some of the stories have been eyebrow-raising, to say the least. Lo and behold, here are just some of the most scandalous rumors that have swirled around their relationship.