Stephen Colbert Falls Out Of Favor Fast With See-Through Kate Middleton Apology

Stephen Colbert is in the hot seat after his murky apology toward Kate Middleton fell flat with viewers. The late-night host was one of the many celebs who have spoken out about Kate's disappearance after she had abdominal surgery in January. Wild theories about Kate's absence from the public eye became all the talk, and even Colbert addressed one of the rumors on his show. In an opening monologue, the late-night host rehashed the speculation that Kate's husband, Prince William, and her former friend, Rose Hanbury, were having an affair. Colbert's segment fueled more conversation and frenzy around the topic as it began circulating on social media, but we know this theory was far from the truth.

In March, after much speculation, Kate answered the question on everybody's mind. The Princess of Wales posted a video revealing that she was diagnosed with cancer. She said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous." Kate continued, "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." With Kate's diagnosis out in the open, many who speculated or shared rumors about the royal expressed remorse for joining the conversation. Colbert was one of the many who apologized for taking part in the wild speculation — well, kind of. His apology wasn't really an apology to many viewers, and they have since called out the late-night host.