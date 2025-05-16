The Tragic Truth About Jay Leno's Wife Mavis' Health Issues

Jay Leno has never made a secret of the fact that he's besotted with his wife of more than four decades, Mavis Leno, and that's what makes her health issues so heartbreaking. As many know, in April 2024, Jay was appointed conservator of the acclaimed feminist activist's estate, as her dementia had progressed to such a degree that she was no longer able to administer it herself.

Despite being very loud about how much he adores Mavis, Jay hasn't spoken publicly about her illness for the most part. In fact, it was when news that he'd filed the petition for conservatorship broke in January 2024 that the world learned of her diagnosis. At the time, legal documents obtained by Fox News revealed that Jay wanted to ensure she'd be provided for in the event that anything happened to him. A few days after filing, the talk show star spoke to the Daily Mail and confirmed that to be the case. "I just set up a will, in case something happens," he said, adding that Mavis was doing okay.

Sadly, it seems as though things have progressed even further. Just over a year after being granted the conservatorship, Jay made an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" and revealed that Mavis was no longer able to walk on her own. He also shared that he needed to feed and change her. Heartwarmingly, though, he also shared that it made him happy to be able to do it for her. "It's not that I enjoy doing it, but ... I guess I enjoy doing it," he mused, adding that he simply enjoyed being able to be by her side. "I would rather be with her than doing something else," he said.

