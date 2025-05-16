The Tragic Truth About Jay Leno's Wife Mavis' Health Issues
Jay Leno has never made a secret of the fact that he's besotted with his wife of more than four decades, Mavis Leno, and that's what makes her health issues so heartbreaking. As many know, in April 2024, Jay was appointed conservator of the acclaimed feminist activist's estate, as her dementia had progressed to such a degree that she was no longer able to administer it herself.
Despite being very loud about how much he adores Mavis, Jay hasn't spoken publicly about her illness for the most part. In fact, it was when news that he'd filed the petition for conservatorship broke in January 2024 that the world learned of her diagnosis. At the time, legal documents obtained by Fox News revealed that Jay wanted to ensure she'd be provided for in the event that anything happened to him. A few days after filing, the talk show star spoke to the Daily Mail and confirmed that to be the case. "I just set up a will, in case something happens," he said, adding that Mavis was doing okay.
Sadly, it seems as though things have progressed even further. Just over a year after being granted the conservatorship, Jay made an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" and revealed that Mavis was no longer able to walk on her own. He also shared that he needed to feed and change her. Heartwarmingly, though, he also shared that it made him happy to be able to do it for her. "It's not that I enjoy doing it, but ... I guess I enjoy doing it," he mused, adding that he simply enjoyed being able to be by her side. "I would rather be with her than doing something else," he said.
Jay Leno enjoys the simple things with his wife
Jay Leno's marriage may look very different today than what it was prior to Mavis Leno's diagnosis, but that's not to say he hasn't found ways to find the fun in their new reality. Speaking to the New York Post in January 2025, he shared that they liked watching old "Headlines" videos on YouTube. He also shared that they would watch movies and TV together, which is what they always used to do. "Now I just kind of go, 'You know, honey, what this movie is about?' You just have to explain," he said.
Speaking to Graham Bensinger, Jay shared that he'd also found the humor in the kinds of things that made Mavis happy, even if it came with a hefty price tag. In particular, he shared that soon after receiving her diagnosis, he'd taken her to Nordstrom. There, she'd spotted a pair of blue sneakers and a more electric, bedazzled iteration of the same thing. She loved both but felt especially attached to the latter — but as Jay recounted it, the bedazzled ones were "$700 more than the other pair." Despite his initial shock, when he saw how excited Mavis was, he said he bought both. "It just made me laugh," he chuckled. Well, Jay is the richest late-night host on the planet, so we'd guess he could swing it!
Even though he's found things to smile about amid his wife's health woes, Jay has also acknowledged that the situation is a tough one. As he said to the New York Post, "Is it ideal? No." That said, he also told the outlet, "I would still rather be with her than not be with her." Talk about true love — we're wishing the Lenos all the best.