3 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle Dressed For Revenge After Her Don Jr. Split

It's no secret that Kimberly Guilfoyle's had a rough go of it. Amid the very public demise of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., followed by his ultra-quick (and perhaps even overlapping) romance with Bettina Anderson, ultimately solidifying her rise and fall in Trump Land, no one would blame her for feeling like a scorned woman. But now it appears she's not getting mad — she's getting even.

Advertisement

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man?! As you may recall, it was rumored that her inappropriate outfits were actually partly to blame for the breakup with Don Jr., and even reportedly landed her on Donald Trump's bad list. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," a source told People in December 2024. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." Perhaps that explains her noticeable style change before the bombshell split? Alas, now it seems that Guilfoyle is doubling down and digging her infamous sky-high heels all the way in, most likely in hopes of exacting spiteful revenge on her ex-fiancé.

Advertisement