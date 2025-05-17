Kaitlan Collins Reportedly Earns A Hefty Salary From Her Drama-Filled CNN Job

Despite chatter that CNN's layoffs could see Kaitlan Collins thrown to the curb, she's emerged as one of CNN's brightest stars — and no surprise, there's a substantial paycheck to go with that. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the CNN anchor rakes in a whopping $3 million annually.

That Collins has such an impressive salary isn't all that surprising when you take into account all the success she's had over the last few years. Among countless other achievements, she was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 back in 2019 and, in 2024, featured on the Time100 Next list. The latter saw Anderson Cooper provide the write-up for her profile, and he certainly didn't hold back on the compliments. "So many people come and go in cable news that it can at times feel like an episode of 'Survivor,' but I'm not worried about Kaitlan. She will outwit, outplay, and outlast us all. She is that good, and she is only just getting started," the longtime CNN anchor wrote.

Cooper isn't the only well-known face to have gushed over Collins. Wolf Blitzer has also showered her with praise, telling Vanity Fair, "She's relentless, in the best possible way." And then, there's Jeff Zucker, who hired Collins before he left CNN. "Her work ethic is second to none. She is incredibly committed," he said of the anchor, whom he believed might be the last "Great" in the news business. As such, he continued, "This idea of her anchoring a daily show and also being the chief White House correspondent shouldn't phase anyone. That's just par for the course for Kaitlan," he said. With commendations like that, it's not hard to see why CNN is happy to shell out $3 million a year!

