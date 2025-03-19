Skin-Baring Outfits We Can't Believe CNN's Kaitlan Collins Wore

CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins may occasionally show off her killer legs, but her wardrobe is definitely more business-focused than, say, carefree and casual. Whether she's juggling her on-air duties or attending a gala or other awards ceremony related to her very important work, Collins is usually buttoned up in a chic, tailored pantsuit in any variety of colors and shades. When speaking with Marie Claire, Collins laid out her most powerful item of clothing. "A bright, fitted blazer," she shared. "It's casual and comfortable — and if I need to be on TV in 30 minutes, I can make it happen. I pack one even when I go on vacation." As for her personal style? She described it as "Professional, classic, and crisp."

With that said, Collins isn't always clocked into work, and that's never more clear than when she leads with fashion instead of business. On special occasions, the news anchor has even worn a couple of skin-baring outfits that we couldn't believe.

For example, in April 2024, Collins showed off her flirty side in a yellow mini-dress made by the brand Cala de la Cruz. The tropical number featured a halter neckline, cutouts around the waist, and a white and brown floral pattern across the skirt and bust area. Obviously, the journalist would never rock this much skin on air, as she only popped it out while on vacation in Mexico. This particular day, she was enjoying drinks at the Rossina Bakery + Cafe. And while it was definitely more revealing than most of her other outfits, vacations are the perfect time for people to experiment and embrace riskier looks.