Skin-Baring Outfits We Can't Believe CNN's Kaitlan Collins Wore
CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins may occasionally show off her killer legs, but her wardrobe is definitely more business-focused than, say, carefree and casual. Whether she's juggling her on-air duties or attending a gala or other awards ceremony related to her very important work, Collins is usually buttoned up in a chic, tailored pantsuit in any variety of colors and shades. When speaking with Marie Claire, Collins laid out her most powerful item of clothing. "A bright, fitted blazer," she shared. "It's casual and comfortable — and if I need to be on TV in 30 minutes, I can make it happen. I pack one even when I go on vacation." As for her personal style? She described it as "Professional, classic, and crisp."
With that said, Collins isn't always clocked into work, and that's never more clear than when she leads with fashion instead of business. On special occasions, the news anchor has even worn a couple of skin-baring outfits that we couldn't believe.
For example, in April 2024, Collins showed off her flirty side in a yellow mini-dress made by the brand Cala de la Cruz. The tropical number featured a halter neckline, cutouts around the waist, and a white and brown floral pattern across the skirt and bust area. Obviously, the journalist would never rock this much skin on air, as she only popped it out while on vacation in Mexico. This particular day, she was enjoying drinks at the Rossina Bakery + Cafe. And while it was definitely more revealing than most of her other outfits, vacations are the perfect time for people to experiment and embrace riskier looks.
Kaitlan Collins went all out for The Kennedy Center Honors
Kaitlan Collins is a regular attendee of The Kennedy Center Honors. And while her evening gowns usually warrant a look or two, there's only been one time that she showed up sporting major skin. In December 2024, Collins arrived at the prestigious event dressed in a mini dress with spaghetti straps and a mid-thigh hemline. The black and white dress, which appeared to be silk or satin, also had a black cape and what looked like a bow cascading down her back. She paired the leggy number with a dainty handbag and matching black pumps, which helped bring the flirty, yet elegant, look together. Overall, it's a far more daring look than Collins usually sports, but hey, fashion is about taking risks.
Collins seemed happy with her look, taking to social media to post photos of herself at the event. "If you're going to see a Grateful Dead cover band, I highly recommend making it Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson, Dave Matthews and Susan Tedeschi at the Kennedy Center," she captioned the Instagram photo of herself on the red carpet. "Swipe 'til the end for Mickey Hart's tie." Unsurprisingly, fans were also onboard, as they showered her with heaps of praise in her comment section "Kaitlan..you are an awesome reporter and beautiful too ... Love watching you on CNN," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Sharp as ever ... exquisite," while Alyssa Farah Griffin from "The View" added, "Gorgeous!" Meanwhile, another admirer added, "Such a smart and beautiful woman."
Basically, there's a reason Collins didn't make our Nicki Swift's list of the worst-dressed news anchors of 2024.