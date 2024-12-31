These Were By Far The Worst-Dressed News Personalities Of 2024
When it comes to fashion, some news personalities really know how to make a statement, while others struggle to find their footing. In 2024, a few found themselves on the fashion fail side of things with looks that had us scratching our heads and questioning their fashion sensibilities. From awkward silhouettes to red-carpet outfits that completely missed the mark, these are the news anchors who didn't quite get it right with their wardrobe selections this year.
Let's start with Dana Perino. The former White House press secretary and Fox News anchor gave us plenty to talk about with her wardrobe choices in 2024. She was among our worst-dressed news personalities at Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards with her mismatched outfit that failed to make a strong impression. Amid a sea of elegant dresses and sharp suits, Perino opted for a Ralph Lauren Black Label jacket and gold Miu Miu pants that felt a little too underwhelming and just confusing. The top was serious business, while the bottom was giving '70s disco. Don't believe us? You can see for yourself below.
Another was the Oscar de la Renta dress that Perino wore on the set of "America's Newsroom" back in October. The dress sat a little too big on her small frame and also wasn't the most flattering on her in terms of cut and color. Then, there's the white Prada jacket she wore on election night, which reminded fans of a certain famous character. "Im not a fashion guy but why is dana perino cosplaying as colonel sanders?" one user jokingly wrote on Threads regarding her outfit choice. Another on X, formerly Twitter, said, "I generally like Dana Perino but dang this was a bad fashion choice. Colonel Sanders vibes." Style-wise, 2024 wasn't exactly a big year for Dana Perino.
Tamron Hall's 2024 ACE Awards look felt like a Halloween costume
Next on our list is Tamron Hall. Often regarded as one of television's most fashionable personalities, the former MSNBC news anchor took some big fashion risks this year that, unfortunately for her, didn't always land. For instance, at the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence Awards in May, she debuted a look that leaned more toward a Halloween costume than red-carpet glam (all she was missing was trails of blood and fangs). Hall, who looks unrecognizable makeup-free, wore a patterned dress from Balenciaga's 2020-2021 Fall/Winter collection, featuring a cape with long bat sleeves and high, pointed shoulders.
Though stunning, Hall's outfit may have been a little too campy for the occasion and didn't quite reflect her usual keen sense of style. Her footwear of choice — a pair of tired-looking brown suede heels — also left much to be desired. "She's gorgeous in everything. I hope this style goes away quickly though," one user wrote after Hall shared photos of herself on the red carpet on Instagram. Another agreed, saying, "Tamron is so gorgeous...but, it's giving a Carol Burnette sketch."
Unfortunately, this wasn't her only regrettable look, as Hall's outfit during a July 2024 TV interview also fell flat. Appearing on ABC 7 Chicago to promote her talk show and new cookbook, Hall sported a nude belted suit that came off as uninspired and boring rather than sleek. Welp. At least her hair and makeup were spot-on?
Kate Bolduan's dress at the White House Correspondents Dinner wasn't giving
"CNN News Central" anchor Kate Bolduan earned a spot on our list of worst-dressed stars at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner with her puzzling look. She went for a skin-baring outfit in her Hellessy off-the-shoulder Emma dress, featuring a nude mesh corset and a red satin skirt. However, as seen above, the sleek and structured bodice stood in stark contrast with the skirt's curtain-like appearance, leaving the outfit looking disjointed and awkward. Bolduan, who is among CNN anchors who look surprisingly different without makeup, tried to balance things out with her hair and makeup, but it wasn't enough to salvage the ensemble. Ultimately, it just wasn't her strongest look.
Speaking to The Cut in 2018, Bolduan admitted that she's always struggled with choosing the right clothes. "I do all of my own wardrobe. We buy all of our own clothes (we don't take any handouts or anything). Deciding which outfit to wear is a major stress of my day," she confessed, adding, "I know how to do news, but when it comes to fashion, I am not good at it at all." Her philosophy in fashion is simple: "I just always want to look good and feel good." Hand her a suit jacket and a nice shirt, and she's ready to roll.
Tucker Carlson was giving divorced dad vibes at the 2024 RNC
When Tucker Carlson took the stage on the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, he was very much giving "divorced dad" energy with his outfit. The former Fox News anchor, who is married in real life, sported a plaid button-down shirt with his signature blue jacket and khaki jeans combo. He accessorized the look with a yellow-and-blue patterned necktie, a thin brown leather belt, and some shiny red loafers. However, not only was the ensemble too casual for the occasion, but it also looked lousy and ill-fitting on the news personality, who had one of the most controversial Fox News exits of all time. Of course, we can't say we're totally surprised, as Carlson hasn't exactly wowed us with his style in the past.
In an Instagram post featuring a clip from his "Ask Tucker" series, Carlson shared his controversial take on fashion while addressing a fan's question about whether men should care about their clothes. "There's really one answer to that question: simplicity," Carlson said. "Worrying unduly about your clothes is another form of narcissism, and it makes you a fancy boy. And you don't wanna be that." His advice? Aim to be a "dignified man" instead by embracing a no-fuss approach to style. "So I've got, you know, 15 pairs of the same khakis, three pairs of the same shoes, and like 50 pairs of the shirt that I am wearing now," Carlson explained. "Not because it's the most attractive shirt in the world, but because I kind of like it." Maybe not the best person to take fashion lessons from, but sure.
Harris Faulkner's 2024 Patriot Awards look was more New Year's Eve party than awards show
Kudos to Harris Faulkner for being bold enough to step out of her comfort zone, but we're giving this outfit a hard pass. At Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards, the Fox News anchor sauntered down the red carpet in a head-turning silver dress that was better suited for a New Year's Eve party than an awards show. Her attire featured sequins with long fringes hanging from the sleeves, which Faulkner, who was one of our worst-dressed personalities of the evening, paired with matching boots. "Great Patriot Awards but why was Harris Faulkner dressed like a 16 year who just landed from Planet Silver," one user on X commented. Over on Instagram, another said, "Sorry Harris not loving the outfit. I love you, but just didn't get the outfit."
Off the red carpet, the "Outnumbered" host also had a couple of fashion slip-ups this year, such as the blue number she wore for her chat with radio personality Henry Hinton on her show. The style of her blouse and skirt didn't particularly suit Faulkner's body type and came across as a bit dated (and teacher-like). Another example is the white puff-sleeved dress Faulkner wore on her news program "The Faulkner Focus" in October. Speaking to WWD, Faulkner said she tries to avoid wearing loud prints when she can. "But sometimes I do feel like I can have a little bit of fun," she added. "But I'm always really conscious of being appropriate in the moment." Although, clearly, that wasn't the case with her daring look at the Patriot Awards.
Gayle King's NFL Honors dress was an eyesore
Gayle King was one of the television personalities who stole the spotlight on the 2024 NFL Honors red carpet in February. The CBS News anchor, who has had a stunning transformation, rocked a knitted striped dress by Christopher John Rogers featuring rainbow-colored sleeves and an asymmetric hemline — the same ones both Tamron Hall and host Sherri Shepherd had previously worn on their eponymous talk shows. However, if we're being honest, we're not exactly crazy about the dress, which seemed to be wearing King rather than the other way around. For one, the design felt a little too busy, and neither the fit nor the cut did anything to enhance her curves. That said, she still did an excellent job with her styling, from her hair all the way down to her boots.
While King isn't afraid to mix things up with her style, she once told the Wall Street Journal that always been a big fan of a well-tailored pantsuit. She said, "They're doing some wonderful things with pantsuits these days. They're sharp and crisp and structured without looking boxy." She also loves a body-hugging dress. "I'm smaller on top and bigger on the bottom, so I like a form-fitted sheath dress," Oprah's longtime best friend admitted. "I prefer a scoop- or V-neck." King added, "It can be sleeveless, long-sleeve, short sleeve. I think a dress is very flattering on my body." Not so much this dress!