These Were By Far The Worst-Dressed News Personalities Of 2024

When it comes to fashion, some news personalities really know how to make a statement, while others struggle to find their footing. In 2024, a few found themselves on the fashion fail side of things with looks that had us scratching our heads and questioning their fashion sensibilities. From awkward silhouettes to red-carpet outfits that completely missed the mark, these are the news anchors who didn't quite get it right with their wardrobe selections this year.

Let's start with Dana Perino. The former White House press secretary and Fox News anchor gave us plenty to talk about with her wardrobe choices in 2024. She was among our worst-dressed news personalities at Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards with her mismatched outfit that failed to make a strong impression. Amid a sea of elegant dresses and sharp suits, Perino opted for a Ralph Lauren Black Label jacket and gold Miu Miu pants that felt a little too underwhelming and just confusing. The top was serious business, while the bottom was giving '70s disco. Don't believe us? You can see for yourself below.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Another was the Oscar de la Renta dress that Perino wore on the set of "America's Newsroom" back in October. The dress sat a little too big on her small frame and also wasn't the most flattering on her in terms of cut and color. Then, there's the white Prada jacket she wore on election night, which reminded fans of a certain famous character. "Im not a fashion guy but why is dana perino cosplaying as colonel sanders?" one user jokingly wrote on Threads regarding her outfit choice. Another on X, formerly Twitter, said, "I generally like Dana Perino but dang this was a bad fashion choice. Colonel Sanders vibes." Style-wise, 2024 wasn't exactly a big year for Dana Perino.