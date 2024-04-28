The Worst-Dressed Stars At The White House Correspondents Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together members of the press, politicians from both sides of the fence, influential party donors, and random celebrities. In recent years, there's been a surge in celebrities overshadowing the (often yawn-inducing) speeches. However, one moment that will never be outshined by anyone is President Obama's epic roasting of a clearly unamused Donald Trump in a mic drop April 2011 speech.

Still, as is inevitable, the celebrities are catching up fast in the unforgettable moments' race. For instance, who in the pop culture world can forget the bizarre occasion when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the White House dinner? Interestingly, Kardashian's ex-husband has never received an invite. His nearest link to eating with a president was Ye and Trump's disastrous trainwreck Mar-a-Lago dinner with a holocaust-denying white supremacist.

But now cameras are more focused on celebs, which means more focus on their style and fashion choices. And we're there for it. Jeff Besos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez's inappropriate outfit had the internet clutching their pearls in April 2024 — and she wasn't even attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner, just an event to honor Japan's prime minister. "Can't wait to show you more tomorrow," Sánchez captioned a pic of her revealing outfit, leaving many questioning what more she could possibly reveal. But, Sánchez aside, we're going in on the worst-dressed stars at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and it's safe to say there are more than a few to pick from.