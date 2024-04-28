The Worst-Dressed Stars At The White House Correspondents Dinner
The White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together members of the press, politicians from both sides of the fence, influential party donors, and random celebrities. In recent years, there's been a surge in celebrities overshadowing the (often yawn-inducing) speeches. However, one moment that will never be outshined by anyone is President Obama's epic roasting of a clearly unamused Donald Trump in a mic drop April 2011 speech.
Still, as is inevitable, the celebrities are catching up fast in the unforgettable moments' race. For instance, who in the pop culture world can forget the bizarre occasion when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the White House dinner? Interestingly, Kardashian's ex-husband has never received an invite. His nearest link to eating with a president was Ye and Trump's disastrous trainwreck Mar-a-Lago dinner with a holocaust-denying white supremacist.
But now cameras are more focused on celebs, which means more focus on their style and fashion choices. And we're there for it. Jeff Besos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez's inappropriate outfit had the internet clutching their pearls in April 2024 — and she wasn't even attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner, just an event to honor Japan's prime minister. "Can't wait to show you more tomorrow," Sánchez captioned a pic of her revealing outfit, leaving many questioning what more she could possibly reveal. But, Sánchez aside, we're going in on the worst-dressed stars at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and it's safe to say there are more than a few to pick from.
Coco Rocha's hideous frilled atrocity
Established models like Tyra Banks have branded Coco Roca the "Queen of Pose." Her website boasts that "she is known to be one of the most technically proficient and versatile models of the millennium." Well, proficient and versatile or not, the model and influencer certainly knows how to make a lasting impression.
Roca's unique dress was created by the Gen-Z and Millenial designer of choice, Christian Siriano. Roca's monstrosity was custom-made. However, similar dresses are listed for the bargain price of €6.548,38 (equivalent to around $7,000). Quite a bargain to look like an angelic Victorian plumed ostrich bride. "Live from the #WHCD red carpet; who let me in here?" Roca asked on her Instagram — an interesting question indeed.
US Senator John Fetterman's board shorts and hoodie
Well, you have to award the junior US Senator from Pennsylvania for making absolutely no effort whatsoever for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He basically dialed it in with board shorts and a hoodie. Fetterman prides himself on pushing the boundaries regarding his personal beliefs and political ideology.
"John doesn't look like a typical politician, and more importantly, he doesn't act like one," Fetterman's website reads, noting his support of legalizing cannabis, same-sex marriage, and health care reform long before they became Democratic talking points. Well, whether you love him or loathe him, you have to admit Fetterman definitely doesn't look like a traditional politician.
Kate Bolduan's shocking satin and chiffon confusion
Knowing where to start with Kate Bolduan's White House Correspondents' Dinner ensemble is tough. As a CNN news anchor, Bolduan is clearly well-versed in dressing stylishly and appropriately. While we appreciate that everybody should let their hair down and mix it up when they're out of work, there's a stark difference between disencumbering and downright weird.
The only excuse for Bolduan's horrendous see-through chiffon top, which was badly stitched onto an old red satin curtain in the pretense of being an acceptable or presumably preferably an admirable outfit, is either the lack of any mirrors in her home or some serious gaslighting by a stylist or partner. A quick search reveals the atrocity is an "Emma off the Shoulder" that retails for €1,766,00 (the equivalent of $1,870.00).
Billy Porter's sparkly coat and platforms
Billy Porter straddled the fine line between being among the most fabulous or worst-dressed stars at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. In all reality, just by the fact the fashionista and activist is Billy Porter, and they slay, in addition to being fierce and fantastic, they should rightly fall into the former.
However, Porter sadly makes it into the latter as we find it just too hard to get past the floor-length sparkly zip-up coat and horrendous neck adornment they're wearing. So, yep, Porter's made the worst-dressed list (by the zip of a coat). Still, full marks for the "Kinky Boots" star's gloriously silver sparkly platformed kinky boots.
Chris Pine's waiter whites
We get it: it can be challenging to stand out as a cis man on the red carpet. All the focus is on the glamorous or horrendous gowns milling around, and everybody ignores the boring traditional black tuxedos and bow ties. Chris Pine had a cunning plan, though. He was determined to hog the limelight by donning a natty white tux, shirt, and bowtie — a colorless three-fer, if you will.
Either that or the actor hoped to pick up some extra work as a server later in the night, easily mingling with the waiting staff. Although, in fairness, the average Hollywood server couldn't afford Pine's $6,995.00 Brunello Cucinelli Délevé white silk tuxedo jacket.
Kennedy's tartan overload
Lisa Kenedy Montgomery, AKA Kennedy, is a libertarian-Republican (or Republitarian as she likes to refer to herself) commentator on Fox, author, and columnist for Britain's favorite rabble-rousing tabloid of choice, the Daily Mail. Not surprisingly, Kennedy is a divisive and controversial figure. She's such a devoted Republitarian that she even has a pink elephant tattooed on her thigh — a factoid nobody needed to know.
Kennedy is as American as apple pie. However, her mother was Romanian, and her father was Scottish. "I definitely think my ancestry has something to do with my politics," she told Reason in October 2017. Well, it seems it had something to do with her horrendous choice of outfit that landed her firmly on the worst-dressed stars at the White House Correspondents' Dinner list. It's safe to say that no self-respecting hen from the central belt would be seen dead in that monstrosity. A cheap tartan print fishtail dress with matching long gloves? Just say no, Kennedy.