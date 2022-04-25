Why Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Making An Appearance At The White House

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was a union that surprised many fans. Even Kardashian herself admitted the romance came relatively out of the blue. "Sometimes things happen when you just least expect it," the Skims honcho said while appearing on "Today" on April 11. "It was the last thing that I was really planning on." Initially, the reality star was hesitant to post too many photos of her and Davidson online. However, that same day as the "Today" appearance, Kardashian uploaded a few PDA-filled snaps to Instagram of her and the comedian snuggling while out to eat.

Seemingly, the couple appeared to get more comfortable with going out in public together. Kardashian accompanied "The King of Staten Island" star to the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24, per Page Six. Davidson was in attendance to support his good friend, Jon Stewart, who received the prestigious award.

In March 2020, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum visited the White House after she had lobbied for the early release of prisoners Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall, per Fox News. At the time, Kardashian posted a photo to Twitter as she posed alongside the women, who had their sentences commuted by then-President Donald Trump. "White House here we come!!!" Kardashian tweeted with the group shot. A couple years later, Kardashian is slated to return to the White House, but this time she is going with her boyfriend.