Why Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Making An Appearance At The White House
The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was a union that surprised many fans. Even Kardashian herself admitted the romance came relatively out of the blue. "Sometimes things happen when you just least expect it," the Skims honcho said while appearing on "Today" on April 11. "It was the last thing that I was really planning on." Initially, the reality star was hesitant to post too many photos of her and Davidson online. However, that same day as the "Today" appearance, Kardashian uploaded a few PDA-filled snaps to Instagram of her and the comedian snuggling while out to eat.
Seemingly, the couple appeared to get more comfortable with going out in public together. Kardashian accompanied "The King of Staten Island" star to the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24, per Page Six. Davidson was in attendance to support his good friend, Jon Stewart, who received the prestigious award.
In March 2020, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum visited the White House after she had lobbied for the early release of prisoners Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall, per Fox News. At the time, Kardashian posted a photo to Twitter as she posed alongside the women, who had their sentences commuted by then-President Donald Trump. "White House here we come!!!" Kardashian tweeted with the group shot. A couple years later, Kardashian is slated to return to the White House, but this time she is going with her boyfriend.
The couple could get roasted at the White House
Both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are invited to the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner taking place on April 30. The pair was given seats at Disney's table, as "The Kardashians" show on Hulu falls under the Disney umbrella. Trevor Noah has hosting duties for the event, which sees speakers roast members of the Oval Office, and others in attendance. One source warned that the celebrity couple could become targets for Noah. "I don't think they should feel that they're safe," the insider told Page Six. "Trevor could definitely turn his attention to Kim and Pete."
Not all fans were thrilled to see Kardashian and Davidson make the invite list to the political affair. "This is what it's come to. A married woman is bringing her much younger boyfriend to the White House correspondence dinner. Neither of them are White House correspondents," one disgruntled fan tweeted, referring to the fact that usually it's members of the press in attendance. "Think about it , what does these Two Bring to the Table at White House, Just wasting more of our Tax dollars on two Jerks," another Twitter user wrote. However, Kardashian has attended the Correspondents' Dinner before.
In 2012, Kardashian was at the White House for the event, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimme that year, and she took a ribbing from the late-night host. "When you took office, the Kardashians had one reality show," Kimmel said while addressing then-President Barack Obama (via Us Weekly). "Now they have four. This is not a good trend," the comedian joked.