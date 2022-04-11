Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's PDA Is Causing A Stir

To be fair, everything Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson do causes a stir. Still, considering the difficult time Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson have had recently — caused specifically by her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West — it's a breath of fresh air to see the new lovers spare a moment of happiness and relaxation.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for a divorce from Ye, her husband since 2014. Rumors of her new relationship with Davidson, the funnyman cast member of "Saturday Night Live," started when Kardashian hosted the sketch show in October 2021 and the two kissed while playing Aladdin and Jasmine in a skit — though Kardashian and Davidson's first interaction apparently happened before that. The couple finally made their relationship Instagram official in March 2022. In the past few months, however, Ye seems to have had a difficult time coming to terms with the new relationship, publicly feuding with both Kardashian and Davidson in real life, on his social media posts, and in his disturbing music videos.

Fortunately, things seem to have subsided a bit, and with the red-carpet premiere of Kardashian's new reality series on Hulu, "The Kardashians," she and Davidson have shared a lovely little moment of intimacy ... with the entire world.