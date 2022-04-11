Kim Kardashian's First Interaction With Pete Davidson Was Earlier Than We Thought
You may have assumed (logically enough) that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, currently the internet's most-discussed couple, first got together when Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October of 2021. Rumors that the two were dating began swirling almost immediately after her hosting gig, per Us Weekly, which included one sketch in which the two kissed. "SNL" is also assumed to be the venue where Davidson first met ex-fiancee Ariana Grande in 2014, according to Insider.
But no, as a matter of fact. In the premiere episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu (via Page Six), Kardashian says that she and Davidson first started talking before she ever set foot in the "SNL" studio. If you think it's a small world for all of us normal people, just look at the celebrities. Everybody is constantly running into everybody when you're famous it would seem. According to the reality star, the sparks of sparks started up after a chance meeting in the Big Apple.
Kim Kardashian ran into Pete Davison at the Met
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson didn't start their whirlwind romance until after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live," but social media's favorite love story actually began at the Met Gala, of all places. At least, that's what the Skims founder seems to be indicating.
In "The Kardashians" premiere episode (via Page Six), Kardashian reveals that she was worried she was out of her depth when she first agreed to host the sketch-comedy show. Luckily, she got a little encouragement from a chance encounter with her future beau in September 2021. "I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, 'I am so scared. I don't know what I signed up for,'" she recalled. "And he's like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good. You're good.'"
Kardashian's "SNL" hosting stint wasn't the most inspired performance the series has ever seen, but she still put on a solid show, according to critics. Outlets like IndieWire noted that she "hit her cues, never fumbled a line, and was able to deliver in pre-tapes," while Vanity Fair's headline teased that Kardashian was "Not Funny, but She Was Surprisingly Good on 'SNL.'" The Hollywood Reporter stated the episode "surpassed (low) expectations." It looks like her run-in with Davidson was a stroke of good luck in more ways than one.