Kim Kardashian's First Interaction With Pete Davidson Was Earlier Than We Thought

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson didn't start their whirlwind romance until after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live," but social media's favorite love story actually began at the Met Gala, of all places. At least, that's what the Skims founder seems to be indicating.

In "The Kardashians" premiere episode (via Page Six), Kardashian reveals that she was worried she was out of her depth when she first agreed to host the sketch-comedy show. Luckily, she got a little encouragement from a chance encounter with her future beau in September 2021. "I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, 'I am so scared. I don't know what I signed up for,'" she recalled. "And he's like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good. You're good.'"

Kardashian's "SNL" hosting stint wasn't the most inspired performance the series has ever seen, but she still put on a solid show, according to critics. Outlets like IndieWire noted that she "hit her cues, never fumbled a line, and was able to deliver in pre-tapes," while Vanity Fair's headline teased that Kardashian was "Not Funny, but She Was Surprisingly Good on 'SNL.'" The Hollywood Reporter stated the episode "surpassed (low) expectations." It looks like her run-in with Davidson was a stroke of good luck in more ways than one.