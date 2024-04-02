We Can't Stop Staring At Gayle King's Transformation

Millions of Americans have woken up with TV journalist Gayle King on the CBS morning news every weekday for years. The seasoned anchorwoman has been a trusty source for some of the world's top stories for years, and she's not a face that's easily forgotten. It's probably for that exact reason that we couldn't stop staring at her glowing transformation after she stepped out at the 2024 Grammy Awards, showcasing her age-defying beauty and stunning look.

But King's appearance isn't the only thing that has changed over the years. Four decades ago, she was fresh out of college, starting at the bottom of the totem pole in the news industry. Over the years, she's become a world-renowned journalist, editor-at-large, mother, wife, and advocate in the Black community. Also, did we mention she's best friends with Oprah Winfrey?

After climbing the latter for years, the "CBS Mornings" host sits comfortably in her anchor chair. But how much do viewers know about her stunning evolution? Here's a look at how Gayle King has transformed throughout the years.